Walk The Line – ITV’s next big, new Saturday night show – has confirmed its new judging panel and Dawn French is one of them.

And despite Simon Cowell pulling out, the show is still going ahead with all guns blazing.

Here’s everything we know so far…

Dawn makes her debut as a talent show judge in the UK (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Who else is joining Dawn French on Walk The Line?

Take That legend Gary Barlow is confirmed to take part and will take his place alongside three more names.

Britain’s Got Talent judge Alesha Dixon is onboard, as is comedy legend comedy legend Dawn French.

Completing the line-up is Craig David… we definitely know what he’ll be doing on a Saturday now.

As for Dawn, she could hardly hold in her excitement.

“I’m far too excited to be part of this show, – I’ve decided to wear double knickers at all times.”

Gary replaces Simon Cowell on the show (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What is Walk The Line on ITV all about?

The series sees one music act win a life-changing prize pot of £500,000.

The musical acts – be they soloists, duos or bands – will take to the stage to perform for the nation, with panellists Gary, Alesha, Dawn and Craig watching on from their front row seats.

But to win the money, talent alone isn’t enough.

The contestants will need nerves of steel as they determine whether to cash out or physically Walk The Line and risk it all to stay in the competition.

Simon chose to step away from the show (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Why did Simon pull out of Walk The Line?

Although devised by Simon and his company Syco, he pulled out of the show earlier this month.

He told The Sun newspaper: “This is a situation where I have decided it is right for me to focus on my role as the creator and producer as we build up to the hugely exciting launch.

“Gary’s musical pedigree is second to none – and we have known each other a long time now – so I am delighted he is picking up the baton for me for the first series of Walk The Line. I

“I know he will do a fantastic job.”

When is Walk The Line on?

ITV says Walk The Line – which has also confirmed May Jama as host – is currently filming.

It will appear on the channel “before the end of the year”.

So not long to wait, then!