Davood Ghadami plays Holby City newcomer Eli Ebrahimi – is the former EastEnders star married and a dad?

Eli Ebrahimi makes his first appearance in Holby City tonight (Tuesday, July 27 2021), but who is he and who plays him?

Holby City: Who is Eli Ebrahimi?

He comes to the hospital with new AAU nurse Madge and the new Director of Improvement, but who is Eli Ebrahimi and who plays him?

Who plays Eli?

Davood plays Eli (Credit: BBC)

Eli is played by former EastEnders star Davood Ghadami, who played Kush Kazemi.

Between 2013 and 2014, Davood played Ramin Tehrani in Holby City’s sister-show Casualty.

Davood has also had roles in The Bill, Doctors, Taggart, Doctor Who, Silent Witness, Skins and Law & Order: UK.

Is Davood Ghadami married and does he have kids?

Yes, Davood is married to Isobel Ghadami. The couple got married in 2010 and have two daughters together.

As well as acting, it appears Davood enjoys keeping fit and often shares workout videos to his Instagram.

It was also reported earlier this year that Davood’s company was given the go ahead to build 20 homes in Harlow, Essex.

Davood owns the company with his mum Jayne and other family members.

EastEnders: Davood Ghadami’s exit

Davood left EastEnders this year (Credit: BBC)

Davood left EastEnders earlier this year.

His character Kush first arrived in Walford in 2014, however he was killed off in April 2021.

After telling the police about the Mitchells’ involvement in a robbery Kush was a part of, he was let go by police.

Kush and his fiancée Whitney planned to leave for Dubai, with Kush’s son Arthur, to get away from the dangerous Mitchell family.

Gray killed Kush (Credit: BBC)

However while waiting for a train to the airport, Arthur needed the toilet so Whitney took him.

Meanwhile as Kush waited, Gray Atkins, came out of the shadows and was furious at Kush for leaving with Whitney, who Gray had grown close to.

The two men got into an altercation which left Gray on the train tracks. But after Kush helped him up, Gray pushed him onto the tracks in front of an oncoming train.

Kush died immediately and his death left Whitney, his friends and viewers devastated.

