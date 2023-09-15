Davina McCall’s controversial comments about keeping her husband ‘satisfied’ two years before their split

Davina McCall and her ex husband Matthew Robertson might have split in 2017, but old controversial comments she made about their relationship have resurfaced.

Davina and Matthew tied the knot in 2000 and enjoyed a marriage that lasted 17 years. They share three children together — Holly, 21, Tilly, 19, and Chester, 16.

Two years before splitting, Davina sat down with The Telegraph and unexpectedly found herself in a controversy with fans.

Davina and Matthew share three children

Davina McCall: ‘You must keep your husband satisfied in the bedroom department’

In the interview, Davina said that her husband at the time had “strong views on underwear”. She also said that wearing matching underwear is vital for those who don’t want their men to cheat.

The former Big Brother host added: “You must keep your husband satisfied in the bedroom department, even if you’re absolutely exhausted. Otherwise he will go somewhere else.”

Davina’s response to the backlash

Fans took offense to Davina’s advice and didn’t appreciate the message she was sending across. As a result, the star – now presenting My Mum Your Dad – responded to the backlash in a blog post.

“Argggghhhhhh! I’ve got myself in a controversy!!!!” she wrote. “In the paper this weekend I talked about a couple of things that I would like to explain further… So I thought I would tell you in my own words what I mean.

“I do not submit to my husband, nor does he submit to me. My mum said, to keep your man happy, stay intimate,” she continued. “Sometimes, especially when the kids were very young and I was super tired, this was the last thing on my mind… has he ever coerced or pressured me? NO!!!”

Davina responded to the negative backlash in a blog post

“But have I ever started feeling tired and finished feeling very happy? Yes!! Can’t really believe I am discussing this… And every single woman I know feels the same,” Davina insisted. “Really what my mum was saying, and I also believe, is that if intimacy goes, for months, or a year, then it’s super hard to get back and it becomes ‘a thing’.”

She concluded: “I love Matthew… and neither of us want that to happen… so we work at it! Together…”

My Mum Your Dad is on ITV1 weeknights at 9pm.

