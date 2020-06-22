The Latest Celebrity News & Showbiz Gossip
Monday 22nd June 2020
Davina and Phil in hysterics as Josie Gibson vows to ‘quit’ This Morning after rollercoaster segment

She almost wet herself!

By Rebecca Carter
Davina McCall and Phillip Schofield were in hysterics as they watched Josie Gibson go on a rollercoaster on This Morning today.

The former Big Brother winner took a ride on ICON at Blackpool Pleasure Beach as she showed how theme parks have changed amid the coronavirus pandemic.

However, it looked like the rollercoaster from hell and Josie even threatened to quit midway through.

Josie Gibson was at Blackpool Pleasure Beach (Credit: ITV)

As she approached the rollercoaster, Josie told the hosts: "You never told me this.

Since I've had a baby, I'm scared of absolutely everything.

"I'm going to be on this rollercoaster now and I'll tell you what, I haven't had a ride in such a long time."

She continued: "It's about time I got the adrenaline pumping actually. Here we are," as she sat in the carriage.

Josie added: "Since I've had a baby, I'm scared of absolutely everything.

Josie threatened to quit midway through (Credit: ITV)

"It's very important that I wear my mask but believe me, I've got a bone to pick with you guys."

As the rollercoaster got ready to go, Josie asked: "Oh my tummy is going already, is there any way I can pull out? Why do you do this to me?"

The rollercoaster then began and it wasn't long before Josie was screaming.

She shouted: "Oh my God!" as she began doing loops.

At one point, her mask was pushed up over her eyes leaving her unable to see as the rollercoaster continued to loop.

Davina and Phil burst into laughter as he said: "It's over her eyes!"

Josie threatens to quit

She screamed: "Where am I?!"

She then shouted: "I quit, I quit!"

Josie's mask was pushed over her eyes (Credit: ITV)

As the ride came to an end, Josie said: "That's not good to do after having a baby, I tell ya.

"I shan't be doing that again. After having a baby, it's quite hard to go on a roller coaster.

"Does anyone know where the toilets are?"

Phil joked they had sky-diving lined up for her tomorrow and Josie said: "Go and book somebody else."

What did viewers say?

Viewers were also in hysterics with one person writing on Twitter: "Sorry Josie but I was crying laughing at you on the rollercoaster."

Another said: "Crying at Josie live on that ride trying to keep her mask on."

A third added: "Omg Josie Gibson, hilarious I’m crying with laughter!"

