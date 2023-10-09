Things are reportedly heating up between BGT boss Simon Cowell and former judge David Walliams.

Following his resignation from the show last year, David is said to be seeking damages of up to £10m from Fremantle, the production company that makes Britain’s Got Talent.

Now, sources close to Simon Cowell have alleged that the TV mogul is livid over the “absurd, embarrassing and utterly bizarre” claims David has been making. And, according to sources, he has hit back at the comic’s allegations.

BGT boss Simon Cowell is said to have unfollowed David Walliams on Instagram (Credit: YouTube)

BGT boss Simon Cowell ‘hits back’ at David Walliams’ claims

David apologised last year after being recorded making derogatory comments about contestants in 2020. The comments formed part of a leaked transcript published by The Guardian. As a result of the backlash, he stepped down from his role on BGT.

However, court papers have now claimed that David was “recorded” on the show without knowledge or consent – something Simon is said to deny. It’s also claimed that David’s calls to loved ones were transcribed, including chats with son Alfred, 10.

The idea anyone surreptitiously recorded David is absurd.

A source close to Simon alleged to The Sun that allegations David was recorded without his knowledge or permission – even in the bathroom – were “absurd, embarrassing and utterly bizarre”.

They continued to allege: “Many of the allegations in this writ are just plain wrong. For example, the idea anyone surreptitiously recorded David is absurd. It was announced in 2018 judges’ comments between themselves at the judging desk would be recorded for possible use. Since then, they have been used regularly in audition episodes.”

Along with the statement from the insider, Simon appears to have delivered a final blow to David and unfollowed him on Instagram.

ED! has contacted Simon Cowell and David Walliams’ reps for comment.

David Walliams was a judge on the show for 10 years (Credit: YouTube)

David’s lawsuit explained

It’s been claimed that David hired Brandsmiths to represent him in the lawsuit, in which he accuses Fremantle of a data protection breach over the leaked transcript. Furthermore, he accuses the leak as being the cause for him ending his 10-year BGT stint.

A Fremantle spokesperson said: “We had a long and productive relationship with David, and so are surprised and saddened by this legal action. For our part, we remain available and open to dialogue to resolve this matter amicably. However, in the interim, we will examine the various allegations and are prepared to robustly defend ourselves if necessary.”

The transcript of David’s leaked comments referred to him speaking unkindly about two former contestants.

However, an insider alleged to The Sun: “The recordings which leaked did not come from a backstage private moment, as is suggested. David was at the judges’ desk with around 2,000 in the audience. The judges weren’t on mic all day. They could either unplug them — which they did — or just take them off.”

Who replaced David?

After David’s departure, former Strictly Come Dancing judge Bruno Tonioli stepped in.

Bruno now completing the judging line-up, sitting alongside long-serving BGT regulars Simon, Alesha Dixon and Amanda Holden.

Read more: David Walliams ‘suing Britain’s Got Talent bosses’ following ‘axe’ over offensive leaked comments

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.