David Dickinson previously went to prison before making it big on television in Dickinson’s Real Deal.

The much-loved presenter has become the king of daytime thanks to his expertise in all things antiques and collectables.

But it appears David mixed in with the wrong crowd during his younger years.

Why did David Dickinson go to prison?

David served three years of a four-year prison sentence for mail-order fraud at just 19.

The scam involved buying goods on credit, selling them and recycling the money back into the business to gain a better credit rating.

He served the majority of his time in Strangeways prison in Manchester.

I hated every moment but I knew I had to get through

David, 79, previously opened up about his prison stint back in 2005.

He told The Mirror: “I hated every moment but I knew I had to get through. I vowed I would never do anything to put myself back in this position. I had brought shame on my family, I’d been a cocky young thing.”

Furthermore, David admitted the only way he survived was to take his sentence “on the chin”.

In addition, he recalled: “I will never forget the moment. It all happened so fast, the handcuffs, being read my rights. The fear was horrendous.

“All I could think was, ‘what have I done?'”

Now one of the most recognisable faces on television, David has managed to turn his life around.

What happened to the Dickinson’s Real Deal star after prison?

After his time behind bars, David began to rebuild his life.

He set up his own business but the shop closed in 1991.

The TV legend later began working with antiques, selling 18th and 19th century furniture.

However, the presenter, who is known for his famous tan, became a household name after landing BBC’s Bargain Hunt.

By 2006, he moved across to ITV to host Dickinson’s Real Deal.

Meanwhile, David’s net-worth reportedly rose to $3 million in 2019.

Speaking about his career, David told The Mirror: “Coming from a working-class background has helped keep me down-to-earth.

“I remember well not having any money, but now I’m older and I’ve got a foot in both camps. I’ve been very lucky all my life, always making money… Maybe I’ve got natural trading ability within my DNA.”

Furthermore, David is also happily married to wife Lorne Lesley.

