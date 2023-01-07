Hairy Bikers star Dave Myers on This Morning
TV

Dave Myers on real reason he hasn’t revealed which type of cancer he’s battling

The star opened up about his diagnosis last year

By Julia Hunt
| Updated:

Hairy Bikers star Dave Myers revealed last year that he had cancer – but he hasn’t said which type.

The TV star, 65, told fans last year that he had been diagnosed with the illness.

He said he was having treatment and joked that he may be a “baldy biker” while he was going through it.

Dave Myers and Si King on TV
Si King with Dave Myers, before the cancer diagnosis (Credit: ITV)

Dave Myers on real reason he’s kept cancer type secret

And in an interview a few weeks later he shared why he was keeping the type to himself, saying if he spoke about it everyone would be looking it up online and that he didn’t want to be “judged”.

He told The Guardian in October he preferred not to say “because everybody then goes Googling, everybody becomes an amateur doctor”.

“And I don’t want to be judged – yet,” he added.

Dave Myers puts his arms in the air on BBC Breakfast
Dave showed off his hair growth post-chemotherapy (Credit: BBC)

When did Dave tell fans he had cancer?

The TV star revealed his cancer diagnosis in May.

He opened up to his fellow Hairy Biker Si King on the Agony Uncles podcast, saying: “I haven’t been too well recently and basically, I’ve got to have some chemo, you know all this anyway.

“So this year is going to be a bit quiet for me, I’m not going to be filming, some of the festivals I am not going to be able to go to, some may be okay but this year’s a bit of a write off for us.”

Star’s hair has started to grow back

Dave recently shared that his hair had started to grow back.

Appearing on BBC Breakfast, he said he was “delighted” by it.

“It is thicker hair than before I had the chemo,” said the cook.

Read more: Hairy Bikers’ Si King issues update on Dave Myers’ cancer battle during This Morning appearance

When he was asked how his hair had grown back in the way it had, he said: “I don’t know.

“My wife said I looked like Victor Hugo and Kingy said I looked like Billy Idol’s grandad.”

The Hairy Bikers Go Local is on BBC Two on Saturday (January 7) at 12pm.

Dave Myers of Hairy Bikers talks us through his chemotherapy | The Chris Moyles Show | Radio X

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.

Related Topics

Cancer Dave Myers The Hairy Bikers

Trending Articles

Dave Myers posing with his wife Lil
Hairy Bikers star Dave Myers on his guilt as anger ‘spills over’ into relationship with wife Lil
EastEnders' Zack is looking worried and, in a bubble, Brett is looking worried
EastEnders spoilers: Heartbreaking bombshell for Zack as face from his past returns
Prince Harry in Army clothes and wearing his medals
Taliban response to Harry: Chief breaks silence about Prince Harry’s kill total with expletive-laden rant
Max looking worried and Summer looking shocked in Coronation Street
Why is Coronation Street not on tonight? Huge schedule shake up
Meghan Markle, Princess Diana
Prince Harry book: Duke reveals real reason Meghan Markle asked for ‘private moment’ at Diana’s grave
Emmerdale's Roxy is looking glam on the red carpet and, in a bubble, is Leyla
Emmerdale’s Roxy Shahidi debuts new hair and declares: ‘I look like I’m in an 80s rock band’