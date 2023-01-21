Dave Myers’ expletive-laden row with Si King over motorbike deal

Hairy Bikers stars Dave Myers and Si King have been the tightest of pals for nearly three decades.

The foodie duo met as production crew members on the set of a Catherine Cookson TV drama and quickly bonded over grub and motorbikes.

As their onscreen careers rocketed and the affable pair shot to fame, their charming and harmonious relationship was key to Dave and Si’s success.

The notion the two bewhiskered friends could ever exchange a harsh word between them seems unimaginable.

But as Si previously told it, there was one occasion where he came in for a few choice words from his shaggy companion.

Si King met his Hairy Bikers pal in 1995 (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Dave Myers and Si King become the Hairy Bikers

Just over a decade ago, Dave and Si were interviewed about how they first met and became the Hairy Bikers away from the cameras.

Si was the second assistant director and Dave was head of prosthetics, hair and make-up on The Gambling Man starring Robson Green. They both recalled how they got chatting over lunch at work.

However, it seems a later motorbike deal between the two led to a phone call where Si suggested Dave used some ripe language.

They became close mates thanks to their mutual loves of motorbikes and food (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

‘It broke down after just two days’

Si told the Independent in July 2012: “I sold him a pristine Japanese motorcycle I’d restored, but it broke down a few days after he got it and he was on the phone to me: ‘I want my money back, you bastard!’ I went, ‘Well, listen, I’ve just spent it on my children’s shoes, so I’ll come up in a van and pick it up, and give you half the money back then.’ He’s still waiting for the other half.”

‘I loved how it looked, orange and shiny – but it was dreadful’ (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Dave, meanwhile, remembered it: “Si was restoring these classic Japanese motorcycles and I bought one for £1,000. I loved how it looked, orange and shiny – but it was dreadful; it broke down after just two days. He said, ‘I can only give half back now as I’ve spent the other half.’ So he drove up to see me in Scotland in a mini-bus, to take the bike back, and he ended up staying for a week.”

Thankfully their friendship has clearly been entirely unaffected and they’ve continued to delight viewers whenever they’re on the box.

Read more: Hairy Bikers Go Local fans share fears for Si and Dave amid complaints from ‘concerned’ viewers

The third episode of The Hairy Bikers Go Local airs on BBC Two next Saturday, January 21, at 12pm. The next episode airs on Sunday January 22 on the same channel at 11.15am.

