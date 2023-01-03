Sally Nugent and Dave Myers talking on BBC Breakfast today
TV

Hairy Bikers’ Dave Myers ‘delighted’ by hair regrowth as he issues update on cancer battle

Dave expressed his joy while being interviewed on BBC Breakfast

By Entertainment Daily

Hairy bikers icon Dave Myers showed his hair regrowth off on BBC Breakfast this morning (Jan 3) amid his cancer treatment.

The much-loved TV chef said it “delighted” him to see it starting to grow back.

Hosts Jon Kay and Sally Nugent welcomed Dave to the infamous red sofa. He’d come on air to talk about his desire to be back filming Hairy Bikers later this year.

Dave Myers on BBC Breakfast
Dave Myers spoke to hosts Jon Kay and Sally Nugent about his ongoing cancer battle (Credit: BBC)

Dave Myers reveals hair regrowth amid cancer treatment

But, of course, given his well-publicised battle with cancer, hosts Jon and Sally asked for some updates on his condition.

Dave was diagnosed with the condition last year at the age of 64. It sent shockwaves through his fanbase understandably.

Still, appearing on BBC Breakfast today, Dave had some happy news to share about his progress.

As Dave, Jon and Sally conversed in today’s programme, it wasn’t long before Sally shifted focus to Dave’s recovery journey.

“I’m gonna ask you first of all how you are because you’ve been poorly recently,” she said.

Dave responded: “Yes, I have. I have been having treatment for cancer.

Dave Myers puts his arms in the air on BBC Breakfast
Dave Myers showed off his stunning hair growth post-chemotherapy (Credit: BBC)

“It is still ongoing but I am kind of doing alright and you know, it’s like many people, it is something that one learns to live with.”

Dave then transformed the pensive mood into one that was a bit more cheerful.

“But I’m delighted by my hair,” he exclaimed. “It’s thicker hair than before I had the chemo.”

Sally asked him how his hair had grown back in the way it had.

“I don’t know,” he replied jovially. “My wife said I looked like Victor Hugo and Kingy [Dave’s friend and Hairy Bikers co-star Si King] said I looked like Billy Idol’s grandad.”

Fans react to Dave’s appearance

It wasn’t long before people who had tuned into BBC Breakfast tweeted about Dave. They were taken aback by how spritely he seemed, although of course, positively so.

Si King with Dave Myers with motorbikes
Hairy Bikers fans felt overjoyed at seeing a spritely Dave Myers on their screens earlier today (Credit: Splash News)

“Good to see Dave out of the Hairy Bikers back and looking well!” one fan gleefully expressed.

Another user wrote: “Great to see Dave Myers on BBC Breakfast. What a great bloke, positive and enthusiastic. Stay well, Dave. Much love.”

A third said: “Wonderful Dave Myers on BBC just now. he looks fantastically well. Long may it continue.”

YouTube video player

Read more: Hairy Bikers stars Dave Myers and Si King announce ‘surprise news’ as fans over the moon 

What do you think? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.

Related Topics

BBC Breakfast Dave Myers Jon Kay Sally Nugent The Hairy Bikers

Trending Articles

King Charles and Kate Middleton smiling during royal engagements
Princess Kate’s ‘close relationship’ with Charles revealed as he ‘feels lucky to have her’
Richard Madeley on GMB today, Prince Harry speaking in ITV interview
GMB under fire for ‘pathetic’ Prince Harry coverage as Richard Madeley in heated clash with guest
Amy Dowden
Strictly star Amy Dowden and husband share big news in rare interview together
Nina smiling and Spider looking worried in Coronation Street
Why is Coronation Street on tonight? Huge schedule shake-up this week
Lorraine Kelly on her show today
Lorraine Kelly reveals secret operation she underwent over Christmas as she returns to show
Mike Tindall smiling
Mike Tindall fans shocked over his behaviour on Instagram during ‘start of the year’ antics