Hairy Bikers’ Dave Myers ‘delighted’ by hair regrowth as he issues update on cancer battle

Hairy bikers icon Dave Myers showed his hair regrowth off on BBC Breakfast this morning (Jan 3) amid his cancer treatment.

The much-loved TV chef said it “delighted” him to see it starting to grow back.

Hosts Jon Kay and Sally Nugent welcomed Dave to the infamous red sofa. He’d come on air to talk about his desire to be back filming Hairy Bikers later this year.

Dave Myers spoke to hosts Jon Kay and Sally Nugent about his ongoing cancer battle (Credit: BBC)

Dave Myers reveals hair regrowth amid cancer treatment

But, of course, given his well-publicised battle with cancer, hosts Jon and Sally asked for some updates on his condition.

Dave was diagnosed with the condition last year at the age of 64. It sent shockwaves through his fanbase understandably.

Still, appearing on BBC Breakfast today, Dave had some happy news to share about his progress.

As Dave, Jon and Sally conversed in today’s programme, it wasn’t long before Sally shifted focus to Dave’s recovery journey.

“I’m gonna ask you first of all how you are because you’ve been poorly recently,” she said.

Dave responded: “Yes, I have. I have been having treatment for cancer.

Dave Myers showed off his stunning hair growth post-chemotherapy (Credit: BBC)

“It is still ongoing but I am kind of doing alright and you know, it’s like many people, it is something that one learns to live with.”

Dave then transformed the pensive mood into one that was a bit more cheerful.

“But I’m delighted by my hair,” he exclaimed. “It’s thicker hair than before I had the chemo.”

Sally asked him how his hair had grown back in the way it had.

“I don’t know,” he replied jovially. “My wife said I looked like Victor Hugo and Kingy [Dave’s friend and Hairy Bikers co-star Si King] said I looked like Billy Idol’s grandad.”

Fans react to Dave’s appearance

It wasn’t long before people who had tuned into BBC Breakfast tweeted about Dave. They were taken aback by how spritely he seemed, although of course, positively so.

Hairy Bikers fans felt overjoyed at seeing a spritely Dave Myers on their screens earlier today (Credit: Splash News)

“Good to see Dave out of the Hairy Bikers back and looking well!” one fan gleefully expressed.

Another user wrote: “Great to see Dave Myers on BBC Breakfast. What a great bloke, positive and enthusiastic. Stay well, Dave. Much love.”

A third said: “Wonderful Dave Myers on BBC just now. he looks fantastically well. Long may it continue.”

