Dave Myers admits ‘enormous pressure’ cancer diagnosis has had on his relationship with wife Lil

Dave Myers has said living with cancer has put an “enormous pressure” on his wife Lil.

Dave and wife Liliana Orzac – who he met during filming in Romania – married in 2011.

The much-loved star has suffered hair loss, including his distinctive beard, during chemotherapy.

But earlier this week, in an interview for BBC Radio Cumbria, Dave opened up about how undergoing treatment has also affected those closest to him.

Dave Myers is best known for his many series of The Hairy Bikers with his TV partner Si King (Credit: BBC)

Dave Myers praises Si King and wife Liliana after cancer diagnosis

The 65-year-old chef hailed the support of TV partner Si King, as well as his life partner, in the radio chat.

The telly fave noted he has both “good days and bad days” as he battles the condition.

But he also praised Si, 55, for giving him “indispensable” help.

“He has been amazing, we are like brothers,” Dave said.

Dave went on to explain Si’s support was vital for both him and Lil.

He continued: “The very first week before all the treatment started, you have a week of going round hospitals and bits and pieces.

“It is enormous pressure on Lil my partner. But Si was the one who drove us around for a week, hospital to hospital. [Heading to] London in and out, in and out.”

Dave also revealed Si was able to provide assistance when Liliana was not available. And on that occasion, Si was able to rely on the skills viewers known him for.

He said: “There was a week when Lil had to go away. So Si came to see me, and take me to the hospital and he batch cooked for my freezer!”

Dave has detailed the impact his cancer has had on Lil (Credit: Splash News)

‘Not out of the woods yet’

Dave also revealed hopeful news with regards to his treatment.

He said: “I’ve had quite a lot of chemotherapy now, but it’s working.

“All the numbers are in the right direction. My hair’s growing back, my beard’s coming back – so it is a long job.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Hairy Bikers (@hairybikers)

Despite not being “out of the woods”, Dave also reflected on the measures he took as the chemotherapy affected his appearance.

“The first lot of chemo I had was really severe,” he recalled.

“And by the second lot my hair came out. So that was it.

“It was, ‘Lil get the clippers’. The Hairy Bikers or not, for anybody it’s not nice.”

He also joked Lil had said he resembled someone who had been “pulled out the mould before I was finished”.

Get well soon, Dave.

The Hairy Bikers‘ Comfort Food airs on BBC Two on Sunday October 23 at 11.15am.

