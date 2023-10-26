Dave Myers admits crying ’tears of joy’ as he shares health update

Hairy Bikers star Dave Myers has admitted to crying “tears of joy” amid his ongoing cancer battle in his latest health update.

The star made the confession ahead of the release of his and Si King’s new book – The Hairy Bikers’ Ultimate Comfort Food, which comes out next week.

Dave is battling cancer (Credit: ITV)

Dave Myers admits crying ‘tears of joy’ over health battle

Dave, who is currently battling cancer, has revealed that he is now crying “tears of joy” rather than tears of “anguish” amid his ongoing health battle.

The 66-year-old made the confession during a discussion of his new book – The Hairy Biker’s Ultimate Comfort Food, which is going to be published next Thursday (November 2).

During a chat with the MailOnline, Dave revealed that he has had to learn to ride a bike again following his treatment.

Speaking to the publication, Dave and Si spoke about the new book, as well as their new show, The Hairy Bikers Go West.

Dave has revealed he’s no longer crying tears of ‘anguish’ (Credit: Radio X)

Dave Myers issues update

“There’s been a lot of emotion while we were filming and writing this book because we both realised how that feeling of comfort, of having a hug, is really important. We talked a lot about the book during filming because it’s comfort that sees you through the bad times. So doing it has been a great therapy for me, for both of us really, as two mates,” Dave said.

He then later paid tribute to Si, and the suppport he’d given him. He also paid tribute to wife, Lilianna, who he described as his rock.

“To some extent we’re still on it as my diagnosis was in March 2022 and treatment is ongoing. But it’s not necessarily the end of the world,” he said.

“It’s like a diabetic who needs insulin and constant care. At the minute life is pretty damn sweet. Now the tears are tears of joy rather than anguish,” he then added.

Si and Dave were on This Morning today (Credit: ITV)

Fans delighted as Dave Myers returns to This Morning

In other Dave-related news, the star appeared on This Morning today alongside Si.

The duo were on the show to cook up their Smoky Chilli Beef ‘Crumble’. Fans were delighted to see the duo on the show – and took to Twitter to share their thoughts.

“Glad to see Dave doing well after the cancer diagnosis,” one fan tweeted. “I know Dave’s still undergoing cancer treatment – hope he’s doing well,” another said.

“Nice to see Dave again,” a third wrote. “Si and dave! Love the hairy bikers,” another said.

