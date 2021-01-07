Darragh Ennis made his debut on The Chase late last year.

The ITV teatime series – fronted by Bradley Walsh – introduced him to viewers as new Chaser The Menace back in November.

However, some were surprised to find that Darragh isn’t in the Chaser line-up for the second series of Beat The Chasers.

And they’ve taken to Twitter to ask the man himself why.

Which Chasers feature on Beat The Chasers?

The Beat The Chasers line-up features the five original Chasers.

Mark “The Beast” Labbett, Anne “The Governess” Hegerty, Paul “The Sinnerman” Sinha, Jenny “The Vixen” Ryan and Shaun “The Dark Destroyer” Wallace all appear.

But Darragh hasn’t been seen on the show – and he hasn’t been mentioned either.

But why?

Why isn’t The Chase star Darragh Ennis on the new series?

Well that’s the question that appears to be on the lips of many Menace fans.

“Darragh, when are you going to be on Beat The Chasers?” one fan of the show asked.

“Why is Darragh not on Beat The Chasers?” another asked.

“Is he not a Chaser any more, have I missed something?” they continued.

“I need an answer,” they demanded.

A fellow viewer replied with their theory.

“I believe that at the time they didn’t know when his regular episodes of The Chase would go out and it would have been odd to have him appear on this before the main show.

“Would fully expect him to appear on Series 3 if/when it is made,” the added.

Has Darragh broken his silence about Beat The Chasers?

Darragh replied to the first viewer, telling them to watch every episode of Beat The Chasers to find out.

He used the hashtag #ratings, suggesting he was joking to try and bump up the viewing figures.

Fingers crossed you’ll be in the next series if they make one.

However, he has addressed those concerned that he isn’t appearing on season two of the show.

Posting on Twitter, the show’s newest Chaser revealed: “Okay, I’m not on Beat The Chasers this time around.

“It’s not because they don’t love me or anything (how could they not?), it just was too soon to get it all sorted.”

To say viewers are keen to see him on any potential future series would be an understatement.

One replied to his tweet and said: “Fingers crossed you’ll be in the next series if they make one.”

“We reckon if there’s another series, you’ll be the calmest and most cool of all. Hard to rattle,” said another Darragh fan.

A third added: “Hopefully they’ll get you on if they do a series 3. Make it happen, ITV!”

