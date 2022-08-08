Darby and Joan on Acorn TV: Cast, plot and episode guide

Darby and Joan is the newest Acorn TV original, delivering what the streaming service does best – cosy crime in picturesque settings.

Here’s everything you need to know about the show – from the cast and setting to the plot and number of episodes.

What is Darby and Joan on Acorn TV about?

It’s a classic cosy crime drama set-up – pairing two very different characters together.

Jack Darby and Joan Kirkhope’s lives literally collide as they are driving along an isolated road in the Australian outback.

Retired cop Jack Darby (Bryan Brown) has taken to the open road in his Landcruiser with just his dog for company, in an effort to forget life regrets.

Coming in the opposite direction is English nurse Joan (Greta Scacchi), who has reluctantly embarked on a pilgrimage in her motorhome following the mysterious death of her husband.

And, while they try to avoid each other, apparently fate has other plans.

The term chalk and cheese could have been made for this duo – charmer Jack is rugged and down-to-earth, while Joan is tightly wound and… lost.

But together they find adventure, crime – and romance.

Darby and Joan is a new Acorn TV exclusive (Credit: Acorn TV)

How many episodes of Darby and Joan are there on Acorn TV?

There are eight episodes in total of Darby and Joan.

Two episodes release weekly on Acorn TV.

When does it start and where can you watch?

The first two episodes are available from Monday August 8.

With two episodes weekly from then, the show will finish on Monday August 29.

As it is an Acorn TV original, it’s only available on their streaming platform.

You’ll need an Acorn TV subscription to watch the show.

Darby and Joan starts on August 8 on Acorn TV (Credit: Acorn TV)

Who’s in the cast of Darby and Joan?

The show stars Bryan Brown as Jack Darby – he’s best known for starring as Doug in the 1988 film Cocktail alongside Tom Cruise.

Greta Scacchi plays as Joan – she’s best known for playing Mrs Weston in the 1996 movie Emma starring Gwyneth Paltrow.

Other exciting cast members include John Waters as Ian Kirkhope, Joan’s dead husband who appears in flashbacks as she tries to piece together how he died on a geology trip.

Jolene Anderson plays Liz Darby, Jack’s daughter. She’s quickly rising in the ranks as a homicide detective, and idolises her father, even if she doesn’t really show it.

Anna McGahan stars as Rebecca, Joan’s daughter back in London. She struggles with her mother’s journey and wants to keep the family close after losing her father.

Sophia Emberson-Bain plays Frida, the wife of Rebecca who shares their two children Charlee and Toby. She admires Joan’s journey to find the answers she needs.

Darby and Joan season 1 trailer

Acorn TV has shared a minute-long trailer for the show.

A voiceover from Jack says: “We’re in the middle of nowhere and someone’s been bloody murdered.”

Joan adds: “Do you ever have those moments in life where you think… how did I get here?”

With the murder mysteries and the chemistry between Darby and Joan, it looks like a great concept!

You can watch the trailer below.

Darby and Joan starts on Monday August 8, 2022 on Acorn TV, and continues with two episodes weekly until August 29.

