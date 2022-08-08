Darby and Joan on Acorn TV: How do you recognise Bryan Brown who plays Jack Darby?

Darby and Joan is a new crime comedy show coming to Acorn TV, starring Bryan Brown as Jack Darby.

But how do you recognise the actor and who is he?

We answer everything here…

Who is Darby in Darby and Joan?

Bryan Brown plays one of the leads in Darby and Joan, starring as Jack Darby.

Down-to-earth Jack Darby has recently retired from a long career as a homicide detective, and he has not coped with his retirement well.

Alone, out on the road, Jack’s natural curiosity has drawn him back into a life of investigation.

Twice married and divorced, he hasn’t got a great track record when it comes to relationships.

And he hasn’t been the most present father in his daughter Liz’s life, who has followed in his footsteps and became a homicide detective.

He’s on the road now, in search of distraction and, in truth, making amends, albeit with strangers, when he encounters Joan (played by Greta Scacchi).

Joan is a magnetic puzzle for Jack. She needs his help to unravel the Ian mystery, but Jack soon finds himself needing Joan right back.

Bryan Brown says “I hope audiences will enjoy the warmth of these two people who ‘both’ sort of need a rescue dog. Each of them is quite vulnerable for different reasons.

“I think it’s very relevant to people of a certain age.”

Bryan Brown stars as Jack Darby in Darby and Joan (Credit: Acorn TV)

Where is Bryan Brown from and how old is he?

Bryan Brown is Australian, he was born in Panania, a south-western Sydney suburb.

The actor went to the US in 1986 but returned to Australia a decade later.

Bryan Brown was born June 23 1947, making him 75.

Bryan Brown stars as Jack Darby in Darby and Joan on AcornTV (Credit: Splashnews.com)

What else has Darby and Joan actor Bryan Brown been in?

The actor is very well known in Australia, featuring in over 80 films across UK, US and Australian screens.

He was nominated for an Emmy for his role in the limited 1983 series The Thorn Birds.

Another one of his best-known roles is as Doug in the 1988 movie Cocktail alongside Tom Cruise.

Other notable films include roles in Along Came Polly, F/X, Two Hands and Gods of Egypt.

In 2018 he received the prestigious Longford Lyell Award recognising his contribution to Australian cinema.

In 2019 he produced and starred in Palm Beach.

Is Bryan Brown married? Who is his wife?

Bryan Brown is married. He met his wife, actress Rachel Ward, on the set of the Thorn Birds in 1983.

They have been together ever since and they share three children together – Rosie, Matilda and Joe.

Matilda followed in her father’s footsteps and became an actress – she shared a picture of Bryan and one of his grandchildren on Instagram!

You can watch the trailer for Darby and Joan below.

Darby and Joan starts on Monday August 8 2022 on Acorn TV, and continues with two episodes weekly until August 29.

