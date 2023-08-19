emmerdale danny miller steph breastfeeding comp youtube itv
Danny Miller addresses wife Steph breastfeeding live on Loose Women: ‘In absolute awe of her’

Danny has backed his wife

By Sarah Smith

Emmerdale star Danny Miller has addressed his wife Steph breastfeeding live on Loose Women. The former Aaron Dingle actor has also issued a message to trolls in response to the appearance.

Danny and Steph appeared on the ITV lunchtime show with son Albert, two, and baby Edith. But during the appearance Edith was hungry and Steph breastfed her.

Danny Miller and wife Steph on Loose Women
Danny Miller has addressed wife Steph breastfeeding on Loose Women (Credit: YouTube)

The scenes were overwhelmingly praised by fans. They pointed out how it is natural and not something that needed to be hidden away.

One said: “What a lovely moment to see Steph just turning away from the camera so she could breast feed her beautiful baby #proudmum #breastfeeding.” A second said: “Beautiful family Danny, so good to see Steph breastfeeding live on air, there should be no stigma or shouldn’t be frowned upon something so natural these days, as things should be..”

A third said: “@loosewomen a massive well done to Steph Miller, showing how natural breastfeeding is especially on live TV.” Another added: “And how utterly brilliant to see Steph breastfeeding live on air! Well done.”

Danny & Steph Miller's Interview on Loose Women (18/8/23)

Danny Miller praises wife Steph for breastfeeding on TV

However some trolls lashed out, criticising Steph for breastfeeding on the show. Now Danny has issued a statement, praising his wife.

I wanted to take this moment to say how incredibly proud I am of my wife.

“We had such a beautiful day today down @loosewomen talking all about life as a family of four and having two under two!” he said on Instagram.

“I wanted to take this moment to say how incredibly proud I am of my wife @stephjones1710 – the most incredible mother – for flying the breastfeeding flag and showing how when it’s needed, nothing comes before it.

“I bloody love this woman. In absolute awe of her. Breastfeeding is completely normal and natural.

Aaron Dingle faces his abuser dad in court nin Emmerdale
Danny Miler played Aaron Dingle in Emmerdale but he quit (Credit: ITV)

“It’s food. It’s responding to the babies needs. It really is that simple. And whenever they need it, they should have it. Regardless of the situation. Including live television.”

What else did Danny say?

Meanwhile, Danny added: “I hope that Edith needing exactly that helps towards normalising breastfeeding wherever and whenever. Thank you for all your lovely messages!”

Read more: Danny Miller announces birth of second baby with wife Steph in beautiful video

Fans were touched by Danny’s message. One said: “I was watching this afternoon and I literally thought ‘yes girl’ then thought ‘I bet some [troll] has something to say about that’ but why should that thought even have crossed my mind?? I hope that there aren’t any negative comments or responses!! Lots of love a fellow midwife.”

Danny replied: “Wasting their time if they do mate they just get deleted. You midwives are cut from a different cloth! Thank you for everything you do. All the love to you and yours and have a great weekend!”

Another fan said: “Was a breath of fresh air seeing a mother feeding her child! It’s the most natural thing in the world!”

