Daniel Kaluuya: How to watch his brilliant 2017 horror film Get Out

Actor Daniel Kaluuya appears on The Graham Norton Show tonight (Friday February 12 2021), but his face is best known for looking perpetually terrified in Get Out – so how can you watch the excellent horror film?

The British actor has starred in at least three awesome films – including Black Panther.

Here’s everything you need to know about Daniel, his role in Get Out, and how you can watch it.

Get Out stars Daniel Kaluuya as a man whose life is in mortal danger (Credit: YouTube)

Read more: Best Halloween films 2020 : Top 10 scariest movies to watch

How to watch Get Out

Get Out is currently available to rent on Prime Video from £3.49.

It is not available on Netflix or Now TV at the moment.

We recommend you buy it, though, as it’s a classic!

You can buy it from £7.99 on Prime Video, or even a DVD version from as little as £3.07!

That’s a bargain!

How to watch Get Out: What is Get Out about?

Daniel Kaluuya plays Chris in this psychological thriller.

He’s in love and about to meet his girlfriend’s parents for the first time.

Scary enough on its own, right?

But what Chris doesn’t know is that his beautiful girlfriend, played by Girls star Allison Williams, is luring him into a terrifying trap.

The real reason for the invite?

Well, we don’t want to give too much away, but the white family do not have honest intentions towards Chris – or any black man for that matter.

Chris finds his life is in mortal danger. But can he escape the deranged Armitage family?

The excellent film also stars Catherine Keener, Bradley Whitford and Caleb Landry Jones.

Jordan Peele directs the 2017 thriller/horror, which is NOT AT ALL for the faint-hearted.

Unsurprisingly, the film rates 98% on Rotten Tomatoes.

We can’t recommend this film enough.

Daniel Kaluuya attends the Academy Awards in 2018 (Credit: Splash)

Read more: Is Graham Norton married? Who is his partner? Find out about the BBC star’s love life

What else has Daniel Kaluuya been in?

Daniel started out on British TV, appearing as Posh Kenneth in Skins and Tealeaf in Psychoville.

He played Mac in The Fades, Parking Pataweyo in Ruddy Hell! It’s Harry and Paul, and Matt Coward in Babylon.

Daniel soon impressed filmmakers and appeared on the big screen in films such as Sicario.

He starred as Agent Colin Tucker in the 2011 film Johnny English Reborn and portrayed Black Death in the 2013 film Kick-Ass 2.

His breakout role was as Chris in the 2017 film Get Out, for which he won an Oscar nomination.

He went on to portray W’Kabi in 2018’s Black Panther, Jatemme Manning in Widows, and Slim in Queen & Slim.

Daniel’s next big hitter is as Fred Hampton in Judas and the Black Messiah.

As well as acting, Daniel also writes.

How to watch Get Out: Where is Daniel from?

Daniel is a British actor, born in London.

He was born to Ugandan parents.

His mother, Damalie, raised him on a council estate in Kentish Town, along with an older sister.

His father lived in Uganda, and rarely visited due to UK visa regulations.

Daniel Kaluuya as W’Kabi in Black Panther (Credit: YouTube)

How old is Daniel?

Daniel was born on February 24 1989.

He is currently 31 years old.

Is Daniel dating?

Daniel is said to be dating Amandla Crichlow – the little sister of actress Lenora Crichlow.

Amandla has starred in the likes of Holby and The Bill, but is better known for her work behind the scenes.

She has worked on the production team of Peaky Blinders, The Good Karma Hospital and Decline and Fall.

Her sister Lenora is the star of Being Human and Suspects.

Amandla and Daniel have not confirmed their relationship, but have attended many red carpet events arm in arm and looking loved up.

Daniel Kaluuya on The Graham Norton Show

Daniel Kaluuya chats to Graham, and not for the first time.

The actor was previously serenaded by Jim Carrey on the famous red couch in 2020.

This time, he’ll appear by video link to discuss his role in biopic Judas and the Black Messiah.

Sienna Miller also appears, as does The Big Bang Theory’s Mayim Bialik.

Arlo Parks provides the music.

The Graham Norton Show airs on BBC One at 10.45pm on Friday February 12 2021.

What do you think? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.