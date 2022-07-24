Danger Mouse slapped with racism warning on streaming service BritBox

Danger Mouse has been branded racist on streaming service BritBox.

An episode of the classic children’s cartoon has been slapped with a warning for racism.

Danger Mouse has found himself in trouble (Credit: YouTube /BritBox

The crime-fighting rodent’s adventures carry a warning for a 1984 episode set in Hong Kong.

It features enemy rats with slanted eyes wearing Chinese coolie hats.

They also have offensive accents where words such as “friend” is pronounced “flend” according to The Sun on Sunday.

Bosses have placed a racism warning on the Danger Mouse episode telling prospective viewers: “Contains some cultural stereotyping that may offend.”

The cartoon rodent was voiced by David Jason.

It began in 1981 and ran for 11 years before coming to an end in 1992.

Danger Mouse hit with racism warning

The streaming service told the newspaper that all programmes with “potentially sensitive language or attitudes of their era” carried warnings.

Last year it emerged that Disney had also included warnings on some of its classic shows.

Favourites such as Dumbo and Peter Pan also carry warnings on Disney+.

However the show ran for 11 years (Credit: YouTube/Danger Mouse)

Other films such as The Aristocats and Jungle Book also flash up a message about stereotypes.

The warning reads: “This programme includes negative depictions and or mistreatment of people or cultures.

“These stereotypes were wrong then and are wrong now.”

It adds that Disney wants to “acknowledge its harmful impact, learn from it and spark conversation to create a more inclusive future together”.

Warner Bros content also carries a warning on its problematic streaming content.

It says: “While these cartoons do not represent today’s society, they are being presented as they were originally created, because to do otherwise would be the same as claiming these prejudices never existed.”

