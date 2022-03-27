Dancing On Ice fans all saying the same thing as this year’s winner is crowned

Holly and Phil Dancing On Ice final
Dancing On Ice has crowned Regan Gascoigne and his pro partner Karina Manta the winner of this year’s show.

After a tense Bolero battle with Brendan Cole and his partner Vanessa Bauer, Regan was declared the champion.

He was so overwhelmed with emotion, he couldn’t even speak as he was handed his Dancing On Ice trophy.

Karina and Regan cried as they were crowned winners of Dancing on Ice
Karina and Regan cried as they were crowned winners of Dancing on Ice (Credit: ITV)

What did fans say about Regan winning Dancing on Ice?

For once, viewers at home actually agreed with the result!

The response on social media was overwhelmingly supportive of Regan’s win.

“The best couple definitely won,” one Twitter user wrote.

“Amazing result,” another agreed.

A third added: “Well done Regan, a true new celebrity for us.”

Vanessa and Brendan came second on Dancing on Ice
Vanessa and Brendan came second on Dancing on Ice (Credit: ITV)

Who finished second?

Former Strictly pro Brendan was in second place, with three-time finalist Vanessa.

He said he’d loved the whole experience and was so grateful to have been partnered with Vanessa.

The dancer said he would miss performing on the show, but joked his body wouldn’t miss all the training and he was looking forward to a rest!

Dancing On Ice Kimberly Wyatt and Mark Hanratty finished in third place
Dancing On Ice Kimberly Wyatt and Mark Hanratty finished in third place (Credit: ITV)

Who finished third on Dancing On Ice?

It was the highest scoring final ever with Kimberly Wyatt, Regan Gascoigne and Brendan Cole all scoring 80 out of 80 for their first two skates.

After a showcase plus their favourite skate of the series it was time for the final three to become two.

Holly and Phil then announced that Regan and Brendan were the ones who were going on to skate the famous Bolero. The vote left Kimberly finishing in third place.

The Pussycat Doll was tearful as she thanked everyone for making the show so special.

Phil revealed they had recorded her performance of Bolero and fans could see it on This Morning tomorrow.

