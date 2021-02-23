Dancing On Ice has been plagued by misfortune this year – but who is left in the show and who is out?

In total, five contestants have been forced to pull out of the reality series without being voted by the public.

Yesterday (February 22), Jason Donovan became the latest skater to quit after failing to shake off back pain.

Jason Donovan became the latest Dancing On Ice exit – but who is left? (Credit: ITV)

What happened to Jason Donovan?

Jason previously missed the February 14 live show as he rested a back injury.

However, the former Neighbours star failed to bounce back.

Addressing his departure, Jason said: “I am devastated to announce that due to this ongoing back issue that occurred on Dancing on Ice about 10 days ago, and at the advice of my medical team in the show, that unfortunately I can’t continue in the competition and therefore have to withdraw.

“We put so much work into getting to this point but I have to respect my health and I have to respect my body moving forward. That is my biggest priority.”

In addition, Jason’s pro partner Alexandra Schauman admitted that she is “beyond gutted”.

Taking to Instagram, she shared: “Beyond gutted that our time on the ice together has come to such an abrupt end when I feel like we had so much more to show you all.

“But as always, thank you so much for all your love and support.”

Alexandra previously pulled out of last year’s series following a fall.

Denise Van Outen severely injured her shoulder (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Who is out of the show?

Meanwhile, Jason isn’t the only star to pull out of this year’s series.

Denise Van Outen was the first celebrity to quit after severely injuring her shoulder.

The presenter, who was replaced by reserve Amy Tinkler, revealed that she had three bone fractures.

Following her departure, Denise she was “gutted” to have to leave alongside pro Matt Evers.

Rufus Hound tested positive for coronavirus (Credit: ITV)

Billie Faiers also pulled out after hitting her head on the ice.

At the time, the reality star said on Instagram: “I am so so sad that our @dancingonice journey has come to an end after an accident in rehearsals, forcing us out of the competition.”

Furthermore, Rufus Hound and Joe-Warren Plant had to withdraw after testing positive for coronavirus.

And it isn’t just the celebs, with skating pro Hamish Gaman having to leave the series because of a finger injury.

Rebekah Vardy is still competing in Dancing On Ice (Credit: ITV)

Who is left in Dancing On Ice?

Despite the chaos, there are still a handful of celebrities left.

Faye Brookes, Sonny Jay, Colin Jackson will all skate this weekend.

The threesome will also be joined by Lady Leshurr and Rebekah Vardy.

Dancing On Ice will return to ITV on Sunday (February 28), the broadcaster has confirmed.

