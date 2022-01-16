Viewers tuning into Dancing on Ice on a Sunday night will recognise commentator Sam Matterface‘s voice, but how many would know what he looks like?

Football fans certainly would, because Sam was one of the hosts of ITV’s Euro 2020 coverage – which actually aired in 2021.

The tournament was the latest gig in a long and illustrious career that’s seen him go from hospital radio volunteer to an integral part of one of the best entertainment shows on the box.

Sam started out in radio before moving into TV presenting and commentating (Credit: ITV)

What is Dancing on Ice commentator Sam Matterface famous for?

Sam is known for being a sports presenter, host and commentator who started as a volunteer on hospital radio.

He has worked across various radio stations and television channels throughout his media career.

The radio host has transitioned into television commentating in recent years.

Read more: Dancing on Ice stars look terrified as they’re seen skating for the first time

He got his first major break in 2007 when he joined Sky as a Sky Sports Presenter.

And, in July 2020, ITV announced that he would replace Clive Tyldesley as lead football and England commentator at the start of the 2020-2021 season.

However, the role hasn’t been without its criticism for Sam. Last year, he was hit with a raft of Ofcom complaints after the England v Denmark match in the Euros.

An excited Sam clearly got carried away with the idea England could win the tournament and told viewers to call in sick for work the following day to celebrate.

It was since reported that 68 Ofcom complaints were received as a result, with fans saying his comments were “ridiculous” and “unprofessional”.

You’ll recognise Sam Matterface as the commentator on Dancing on Ice (Credit: Supplied)

When did Sam join Dancing on Ice?

Sam first started commentating on Dancing on Ice in 2018.

He replaced broadcaster Matt Chapman, who apparently quit after just one episode.

Read more: Brendan Cole ‘pushing boundaries and wants to win like fellow Strictly star’

An ITV source told The Sun at the time that they were delighted Sam was able to fill Matt’s boots so quickly.

The insider claimed: “Sam is a talented commentator.

“There’s a certain art when it comes to radio commentary – so he’s more than qualified.

“He was the natural presenter and he’s got a face not just for radio.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sam Matterface (@sammatterface)

Who is Sam Matterface married to?

Sam is married to his second wife, Stef Matterface.

The couple married in January 2018 and went to Bali on honeymoon and have a gorgeous little boy together called Herbie, four.

His first wife, Natalie Sawyer, is a former Sky Sports News presenter and podcaster.

She’s a former colleague of Sam and they divorced in 2014.

They share a son together, called Sawyer, who is around 11 years old.

Before getting married, Sam became a dad for the first time to daughter Beth.

He often shares pictures of Stef, Sawyer, Herbie and Beth to his Instagram account.

Dancing on Ice is on Sunday (January 16) at 6.30pm.

Tell us who you’re backing on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.