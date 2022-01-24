Dancing On Ice viewers all had the same complaint about ITV following last night’s show (Sunday, January 23).

It wasn’t who left the show that got some viewers riled up, it was the fact that there were so many ad breaks!

What happened on ITV’s Dancing On Ice last night?

Ben was voted off last night (Credit: ITV)

Last night’s episode of Dancing On Ice saw the first celebrity and their dance partner leave the show.

After all five celebrities had performed, it was revealed that Ben Foden and his skating partner, Robin Johnstone, would have to perform in the skate-off.

They went up against Lorraine star Ria Hebden and her partner Łukasz Różycki in the hope of going through to next week’s Movie Week.

However, it was Ria and Łukasz who were saved by the judges. This meant that Ben and Robin were the first celebrities to leave the show.

Speaking of his time on the show, Ben said he’d really enjoyed himself and spoke highly of Robin, calling her an “incredible woman”.

He then went on to praise the standard of competition in this year’s show.

Why did Dancing On Ice viewers complain to ITV?

Fans were fuming at how many adverts there were (Credit: ITV)

Viewers did take to Twitter to complain about the results, but they also headed to social media to moan about something else too – the amount of adverts that were shown.

“Dear #DancingOnIce – everyone understands it’s commercial telly so we get a few ads, fine, but you are absolutely taking the [bleep] with the number of breaks tonight. I’m done, now switching over,” one viewer ranted.

“Had enough! Fed up watching ads,” another said.

“I know it’s ITV and there will be ads, but does there have to be so many? Ridiculous,” a third viewer tweeted.

“This programme could be over in half hour if it weren’t for all the ads,” another said.

Adverts wind viewers up

This isn’t the first time viewers have complained about the amount of adverts.

During the 2021 series last year, the show was hit by similar complaints from viewers.

One said at the time: “The adverts are over kill tonight. A mistake to drag the show over 2 hours.”

Another wrote: “The amount of adverts we are getting is just ridiculous.”

A third added: “God how many adverts are #DancingOnIce putting on.”

Phillip’s advert overload (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Just last week, viewers were furious to see Phillip Schofield appear in SIX adverts over the course of an hour.

Phillip appeared in adverts for We Buy Any Car and Lloyds Bank multiple times.

“It doesn’t seem that he or ITV are doing anything wrong here but it is without a doubt extremely advantageous to Phillip,” a source told The Mail on Sunday.

“It is most definitely a very profitable hour for him,” they added.

“He rules things at ITV and will most likely have been involved in bringing We Buy Any Car to Dancing On Ice.”

Dancing On Ice returns Sunday, January 30 at 6pm on ITV and ITV Hub.

