Tonight’s Dancing On Ice dealt devastating blow as Holly Willoughby pulls out of live show

Dancing On Ice star Holly Willoughby will not present the show tonight (March 13).

The ice skating show reaches its semi-final tonight, but Phillip Schofield will not be joined by his blonde co-host.

Earlier today, ITV made an announcement revealing Holly was unwell and unable to host the show.

Holly Willoughby will not present Dancing On Ice tonight (Credit: ITV)

Dancing On Ice tonight: Holly won’t present

Dancing On Ice host Holly will not present the penultimate show in the series tonight.

Earlier today ITV released a statement announcing that the This Morning host has had to drop out of her presenting duties.

The reason for Holly absence is because she has tested positive for COVID-19.

A spokesperson said: “Unfortunately, Holly Willoughby is unable to host tonight’s show after testing positive for COVID-19.”

When will Holly return to Dancing On Ice?

Well there’s only one show left – the final.

Dancing On Ice fans had already been delivered a blow about that.

It will not air next Sunday (March 20) because ITV is showing the Six Nations rugby instead.

However, that should work in Holly’s favour as it’ll give her time to recover in time for the series finale.

ITV confirmed: “We look forward to Holly returning for the Dancing on Ice Live Final.”

What has Holly said about missing the show?

The story is developing and Holly hasn’t made a comment about her positive COVID test yet.

The last time she posted on social media was last night, when she shared the destruction her dog Bailey had caused in her kitchen.

Holly has hosted the ice show without Schofe before, of course.

When he was diagnosed with the virus, she was joined by Stephen Mulhern, who is now poorly himself.

The positive test means Holly will also be absent from her role on This Morning – most likely for the whole of the week.

Unfortunately, Holly Willoughby is unable to host tonight’s show after testing positive for Covid-19. Tonight’s #DancingOnIce Semi-Final will be hosted by Phillip Schofield and we look forward to Holly returning for our Live Final ❤️ @hollywills @Schofe pic.twitter.com/8a9HPPJtbv — Dancing on Ice (@dancingonice) March 13, 2022

So who will cover for Holly?

That’s the question fans on social media are asking.

One posted: “Who’s covering for Holly tonight or will it be Phillip on his own presenting?”

Another predicted it would be “The Phillip Schofield Show”.

And it looks like they could be right.

The official Dancing On Ice Twitter account added: “Tonight’s #DancingOnIce Semi-Final will be hosted by Phillip Schofield.”

