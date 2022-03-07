Dancing On Ice: Stef Reid eliminated as viewers insist it was ‘wrong decision’

Stef Reid became the latest Dancing On Ice star to leave the show following another intense skate-off last night.

The paralympian went against BMX racer Kye Whyte in the skate-off and the judges decided to send Kye through.

After each couple skated to survive, all four judges chose to save Kye and professional skater Tippy Packard.

Stef became the latest celeb to leave Dancing On Ice (Credit: ITV)

Stef Reid leaves Dancing On Ice

This meant Stef and her pro parnter Andy Buchanan were sent packing.

Stef said: “I have absolutely loved every moment and it’s not something I ever thought I’d be able to do.”

Turning to Andy, she added: “I can’t thank you enough, you’ve made it.”

Stef and Kye were in the skate-off (Credit: ITV)

On Twitter, many viewers were gutted and said the judges made the “wrong” decision.

One person said: “Nope. Wrong save there guys. Stef much better #dancingonice.”

Another wrote: “Think the judges have made the wrong decision there.”

A third added: “Wrong choice tonight Stef deserved that so much more.”

One tweeted: “Brilliant show exceptional performances but the wrong couple went.”

The judges decided to save Kye and Tippy (Credit: ITV)

However, others believed it was the right decision as Kye and Tippy put on a better performance in the skate-off.

One said: “I thought overall [Stef] was better than Kye but tonight I probably thought Kye skated bit better.”

Another wrote: “Kye has been in like 50 skate offs lol, but in my opinion he was much better than Stef tonight in that skate off.”

Another commented: “Kye + Tippy didn’t deserve to be in the skate off. So glad they made it through to the semi-finals!”

What happened on Dancing On Ice last night?

During last night’s show, the celebrities and their pro partners had to perform routines inspired by Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean.

The incredible show saw three couples bag 40 out of 40 for their performances.

Brendan Cole and Vanessa Bauer, Kimberly Wyatt and Mark Hanretty and Regan Gascoigne and Karina Manta were all given 10s across the board.

Next week’s semi-final will see the remaining couples perform two routines in the hope of making it through to the final.

Dancing On Ice continues on ITV, Sunday March 13, at 7:30pm.

