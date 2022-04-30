Dancing On Ice star Brianne Delcourt has announced news that she’s given birth to a beautiful baby girl.

The tiny tot is the star’s second child with husband Kevin Kilbane. The pair, who met on the ITV skating show, also have another little girl called Olivia Mai, who was born in February 2021.

Dancing One Ice Kevin Kilbane and skater Brianne Delcourt have welcomed their second child.

Congratulations Brianne and Kevin!

The happy couple confirmed the news of their new arrival to OK Magazine on Friday.

Brianne also shared the happy news to her Instagram with a cute snap of her cuddling her newborn. Writing to her 75,000 followers, the skating professional said: “Our beautiful baby girl born at 8:37am ET. We can’t wait to take you home to meet your sisters.”

Friends and fans have been quick to congratulate the pair.

Actor John Barrowman commented: “Congratulations!!”

Additionally, fellow Dancing On Ice skater Matt Evers wrote: “Congrats baby and Momma!”

Fans congratulated the pair too, as one wrote: “Hope you and your little one are doing ok”.

Another added: “Congratulations to you both”.

Brianne and Kevin spoke out about expecting second baby last year.

A Dancing On Ice romance

Kevin and Brianne first met when they were partnered up on Dancing On Ice in 2019.

After a whirlwind romance and just a year after they got engaged, the couple announced they had welcomed their first child together in February 2021. They named their little girl Olivia Mai Kilbane.

However, it wasn’t long after when the pair realised they were pregnant again.

We’re just going to have to wing it

Brianne Delcourt and Kevin Kilbane have welcomed their second child.

Speaking to OK! Magazine in November 2021, Brianne said: “We’re incredibly excited, but we know it’s going to be a madhouse.

“We’re just going to have to wing it. Olivia and the new baby are only going to be 15 months apart.”

She added: “I’m only five months along, but I look about nine.”

Kevin and Brianne also revealed at the time that they weren’t “entirely surprised by the gender” as they already have four girls in the family.

Kevin has two teenagers Elsie and Isla from his previous marriage with his ex-wife Laura. Brianne has a daughter too, Gracie Isabella.

