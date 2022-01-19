Dancing On Ice star Rachel Stevens has pulled out of Sunday’s live show after injuring her wrist.

The 43-year-old musician was set to make her debut on the ITV programme this weekend.

However, Rachel will now miss out on the chance after fracturing her wrist during training.

Rachel Stevens will no longer make her Dancing On Ice debut this weekend (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Dancing On Ice: Rachel Stevens pulls out of live show

ITV confirmed the news in a statement today (January 19).

A spokesperson for Dancing On Ice said: “Due to an injury sustained in training and on the expert advice from the Dancing on Ice medical professionals, Rachel Stevens will not skate in this Sunday’s show.

“We look forward to her returning to the show next weekend.”

Rachel will skate for the first time in the competition in Week 3 on January 30.

The S Club 7 star will perform alongside professional parter Brendyn Hatfield.

Rachel and partner Brendyn Hatfield will perform during week three (Credit: ITV)

Dancing On Ice in chaos

Meanwhile, it comes after contestant Bez tested positive for coronavirus.

The Happy Mondays star announced the news just hours after making his show debut on Sunday (January 16).

Bez – whose real name is Mark Berry – told the Daily Star: “I’ve had a positive test.

“I’m gutted because I’m going to be missing training but I’m looking forward to skating on the show again for Week Three.

“I’ll be tuning in at home and cheering on my mates who are skating this weekend.”

In addition, an ITV spokesperson confirmed: “We have stringent protocols in place to ensure the health and safety of all our contributors and staff which are routinely monitored and updated to reflect the current guidelines.”

