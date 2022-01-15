Oti Mabuse has shared a gorgeous new swimsuit photo as she prepares to make her Dancing On Ice debut.

The professional dancer, 31, will swap the ballroom for the ice rink tomorrow as she replaces John Barrowman as a judge.

But as she gears herself up for her new job, Oti has been reflecting on her recent trip home to South Africa.

Oti was finally able to reunite with her family last month having been apart from them for four years.

At the time, she told fans: “Decided to surprise my family and not tell them I’m coming home just to see their expressions, mom was speechless (touched me all to see if I was real, dad couldn’t stop smiling and my god mother cried her eyes off).”

Oti has now shared a new picture from her holiday, taken during a visit to the beach.

The Latin American champ can just be seen as she splashes in the surf while wearing a lilac swimming costume.

Oti lives in London but is originally from South Africa (Credit: Splashnews.com)

She captioned the picture with two globe emojis and a South African flag.

Commenting on the stunning picture, one fan has told her: “@otimabuse embracing the power of the sea.”

Another added: “Such a beautiful country.”

Oti Mabuse switches Strictly for Dancing On Ice

On Sunday night, Oti will make her debut on the Dancing On Ice judging panel.

She will join skating legends Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean in critiquing this year’s contestants, alongside Diversity star Ashley Banjo.

Oti’s move to the ITV show has come as a shock to fans, but she insists her Strictly Come Dancing bosses have supported her.

Oti has joined the Dancing On Ice judging panel (Credit: ITV)

“I think everyone from the BBC who congratulated me said the same thing: just be yourself,” she recently told OK! magazine.

“Be honest, say what you see and say what you feel and say how [the contestants] can improve and how they can better themselves.

“Because at the end of the day, it’s about the celebrity, it’s about the show and it’s about helping them get better to actually win.”

Oti says Strictly bosses have shown support to her new DOI job (Credit: BBC)

However, Strictly fans are concerned Oti’s new job means she will not be returning to the BBC show this autumn.

The star hasn’t revealed her plans publicly yet, but has told the Mirror: “There will be an announcement that will be made later, but for me, as a person in entertainment, I really want to learn and grow.

“I want a long career, especially in this country.”

Dancing On Ice returns to ITV, Sunday January 16, at 6:30pm.

