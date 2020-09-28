Dancing on Ice star Myleene Klass: Who is she and why is she famous?

Myleene Klass is one of 12 celebrities taking part in the next series of Dancing on Ice on ITV.

Singer Myleene will be joining the likes of Faye Brookes, Denise van Outen, Joe-Warren Plant, Colin Jackson, Warren Bell and Jason Donovan when the show returns next year.

Here’s everything you need to know about Myleene…

Myleene will bring a touch of class to Dancing on Ice (Credit: ITV)

Who is Myleene Klass?

Myleene sings, plays music, writes, models, designs and is a mum to three children.

She will take part in the upcoming 2021 series of Dancing on Ice with her former I’m A Celebrity jungle mate Jason Donovan.

Why is Myleene famous?

Myleene became a star on the first series of Popstars, alongside Danny Foster, Kym Marsh, Suzanne Shaw and Noel Sullivan.

Hear’Say scored a number one hit with Pure & Simple, and released two chart-topping albums.

Kym Marsh quit the band after 18 months, and was replaced by Lisa Scott Lee’s husband Johnny Shentall.

The band failed to reach the same success and broke up shortly after.

Myleene gained herself a media career, trying all manner of things, admitting: “Everyone’s got a certain number of golden tickets in life and I thought I’d used all mine up.”

She currently has had her own Saturday show on Smooth Radio for the past six years.

Myleene Klass is about to learn a new skill on Dancing on Ice (Credit: Splash)

Is Myleene a classical musician?

Myleene is a classically trained violinist and pianist and studied at the Royal Academy of Music.

She signed a £1million record deal for a classical album called Moving On after Hear’Say disbanded.

Myleene released a second solo album, Myleene’s Music For Romance in 2007, which reached No1 in the UK classical charts.

The talented musician also plays the harp.

Does Myleene Klass have a famous family?

Myleene’s grandmother was an opera singer and her grandfather was a violinist.

Myleene has encouraged her daughters to learn the piano just like her.

She showcased her musical skills during lockdown when she taught music lessons on Instagram and YouTube.

What TV shows has Myleene appeared on?

Myleene appeared on I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! in 2006.

She says that, at the time, she was at a crossroads in her career and decided to take a risk.

She said: “When I went into the jungle I had nothing to lose. I’d gone back into classical music but it wasn’t giving me that stimulation.”

Myleene’s risk paid off when her frequent showers in a bikini turned her into a pin-up.

She said: “When I came out of the jungle it was all about this white bikini, which wasn’t very white by the time I left! So many offers came through as a result of that – modelling contracts initially.”

Myleene was offered a multi-million-pound deal with Marks & Spencer, alongside models Twiggy and Erin O’Connor.

Myleene Klass in THAT famous white bikini taking part in an IAC challenge (Credit: ITV / YouTube)

Who is Myleene Klass’ husband?

Myleene recently got engaged to PR Simon Motson.

He surprised her by getting down on one knee in her garden on the day that marked their fifth anniversary.

Simon had transformed her garden into a replica of the bar where they’d met on a blind date.

She has said: “I’m lucky to have Sim. We appreciate each other so much and, during lockdown, we have got to spend more time together than ever before. He’s great with the children. It takes more than DNA to be a dad.”

Simon has a daughter from a previous relationship who Myleene gets on with well – and even teaches her piano lessons.

Does Myleene Klass breastfeed?

Myleene is an outspoken supporter of breastfeeding, and has exclusively breastfed her son Apollo since his birth.

She hit back at trolls by saying: “Uh oh. Some of us mums are being chastised for ‘pumping’.

“How funny that some fat cells and glands could so deeply offend so many. Being a mum is hard enough. You can’t do right for doing wrong.”

Does Myleene have children?

Myleene has three children: Ava, 13, and Hero, nine, from her first marriage to Graham Quinn.

Her youngest son Apollo, one, is from her relationship with fiancé Simon Motson.

Myleene has had a baby in her 20s, 30s, and 40s.

Is Myleene a fashion designer?

Myleene has designed all sorts, from children’s wear through to saucy lingerie ranges.

She unveiled her Baby K line for Mothercare in 2008 and 10 years later launched her own clothing range My K.

Myleene also an ambassador for Littlewoods, for whom she has designed lingerie and clothing ranges since 2012.

Dancing on Ice returns early next year on ITV

