Dancing On Ice star James Jordan takes savage swipe at Brendan Cole as he makes show debut

Dancing On Ice champ James Jordan took a savage swipe at Brendan Cole as the star made his show debut.

The Strictly Come Dancing pro, 45, opened the ITV programme alongside partner Vanessa Bauer, 25, last night (January 16).

Despite their incredible high score, James couldn’t help but comment on his former BBC One co-star.

Brendan Cole impressed the judges on his Dancing On Ice debut (Credit: ITV)

Brendan and Vanessa opened the show to Black Betty by Ram Jam.

They went on to receive an impressive score 30.5 points from the judges.

Christopher Dean even called the routine the best first skate he had ever seen across all 14 seasons.

Dancing On Ice: James Jordan takes a swipe at Brendan Cole

Despite impressing the judges, it didn’t take long for James to share his thoughts.

The pro dancer, who won the show with Alexandra Schauman in 2018, took to Twitter shortly after the performance.

The 43-year-old wrote: “Just watched @BrendanCole on catch-up on @dancingonice.

He was joking people. He’s always told me that I was the most incredible, amazing abs gifted pro dancer strictly has ever had – after him of course.

Thanks James mate, it was epic to be out there. Hope I can be almost as good as you again 😜 https://t.co/AQtqlDfWba — Brendan Cole (@BrendanCole) January 17, 2022

“I hate to admit it but he’s bloody brilliant! He was never the greatest dancer but when it comes to ice skating I think he’s going to be one of the best ever.

“Well done mate – and well done Vanessa for putting up with him.”

Fans rushed to comment on James’ post, with one saying: “He was fab! Loved him on Strictly and he’s gonna go far in Dancing on Ice.”

He was never the greatest dancer

A second wrote: “Brendan is brilliant, nice to see him back on TV, you two need a show together.”

In addition, a third added: “He’s a much better dancer than you ever were!”

And the tweet didn’t go unnoticed with Brendan either.

Professional dancer James Jordan won Dancing On Ice in 2018 (Credit: ITV)

What did Brendan say?

However, he was quick to reassure fans that James was simply joking.

“He was joking people,” Brendan responded to the tweet.

“He’s always told me that I was the most incredible, amazing abs gifted pro dancer Strictly has ever had – after him of course.

“Thanks James mate, it was epic to be out there. Hope I can be almost as good as you again.”

It comes after DOI viewers defended Brendan after being hit by “unfair advantage” claims.

According to some, the star has an advantage due to his dancing background.

