Dancing on Ice star “gutted” as he’s forced to pull out of show due to illness

Dancing on Ice star Siva Kaneswaren has announced he won’t be part of tomorrow night’s show (Sunday, Feb 12) due to an illness he ‘can’t shake’.

Former member of The Wanted Siva, 34, has been advised by medical professionals to miss this week’s live show.

Siva said in a statement: “I’m gutted that I won’t be performing this weekend but I picked up a bug earlier in the week which I haven’t been able to shake so I need to rest and get myself better.

Siva is paired up with 27-year-old professional skater Klabera Komini (Credit: ITV)

“Good luck to all the contestants this weekend – I’m looking forward to watching everyone’s performances!”

A Dancing on Ice spokesperson confirmed the news, adding: “We look forward to welcoming him back next weekend.”

Siva Kaneswaren health scare

And it’s not the first health scare to plague Siva’s DOI experience.

Back in January, he suffered a concussion following a “serious” fall on the ice.

Speaking to The Sun at the time, popstar Siva said: “Friday I just passed out. I had a serious fall and I hit the back of my head so I’ve been diagnosed with a mild concussion as of today (Wednesday 11th Jan).

“So it’s been difficult for me to get back on the ice and it can really shake your confidence, especially when you’ve just cracked your head on the ice.”

He added: “But I expected this so I’m trying to stay focused and determined and knowing this is part of the journey.”

Siva Kaneswaran has been forced to pull out (Credit: Splash News)

He said that a medic next to the rink took his vitals and checked his eyes. Although he was “pretty shook up”, he was fine to continue. Siva had also “passed out for two seconds”, although he doesn’t remember.

Dancing on Ice format change

This weekend, the show will see the celebs skate to a new “Icon” theme.

The skating competition has seen the likes of musicals week and movie week. But they’ve added another theme into the mix.

During the live show on Sunday, the skaters will be performing to songs by the world’s most iconic stars, including Elton John and Billie Eillish.

Tweeting the news, DOI said: “This week is going to be ICONIC. Inspired by the world’s most renowned stars of showbiz, our celebrity skaters are hoping to see big scores in lights! #DancingOnIce.”

