Brendan Cole appeared on Loose Women to talk about Dancing On Ice
TV

Dancing On Ice star Brendan Cole denies claims he and Craig Revel Horwood ‘don’t like each other’

Brendan played the whole thing down

By Paul Hirons

Dancing On Ice star Brendan Cole has addressed his so-called feud with Strictly judge Craig Revel Horwood.

The former Strictly Come Dancing pro dancer appeared on Loose Women today (Wednesday October 6) and played the whole situation down.

Brendan Cole appeared on Loose Women to talk about Dancing On Ice
Brendan spoke about his appearance on Dancing On Ice (Credit: ITV)

What did Brendan Cole say on Loose Women about Dancing On Ice?

Brendan, 45, was chatting to Christine Lampard, Carol McGiffin, Frankie Bridge and Brenda Edwards about his appearance in the new series of Dancing On Ice.

However, discussion soon turned to his relationship with Craig.

Read more: Dancing On Ice 2022 contestants: Who is taking part in new series?

“I got on very well with all the judges off-stage, not necessarily on-stage,” he said of his time on Strictly.

“Even Craig?” Carol asked.

“Even Craig,” he replied. “I love Craig. Craig and I get on very well.”

Brendan Cole appeared on Loose Women to talk about Dancing On Ice
Brendan said he loved Craig (Credit: ITV)

Brendan Cole on Craig Revel Horwood: “I love him”

He continued: “I went to his house maybe a year-and-a-half ago for lunch.

“We always got on well. He likes to push the fact that we don’t like each other, [but] I’m not going to say that because I love him.

“He’s a great judge and I think he’s a lovely person on and… well, not on the screen, off the screen he’s a lovely person.

“Professionally we all respect each other, that’s very important, and I’ll be respecting the Dancing On Ice judges more than you know.”

Strictly Craig Revel Horwood
Craig said the two locked horns (Credit: BBC One)

What did Craig say about the reported feud?

This is at odds with the view Craig expressed recently on Kate Thornton’s podcast, White Wine Question Time.

He admitted that the pair “locked horns” and even “hated each other” in the early Strictly years.

Read more: Strictly Come Dancing star Craig Revel Horwood says he and Brendan Cole ‘locked horns’

“I invited him around two years ago to my house,” said Craig.

“[Because] I hadn’t spoken to him for years and I thought ‘wouldn’t it be nice to see Brendan, just to see if he’s working…'”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

Vanessa Feltz on The One Show
Vanessa Feltz distracts The One Show fans with appearance as they all make the same comment
Joe Swash and Stacey Solomon
Joe Swash leaves fans emotional with message to Stacey Solomon after welcoming daughter
Stacey Solomon baby name
Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash baby name odds as couple welcome first daughter
Mike Johnson on The Chase
The Chase pays tribute to contestant Mike Johnson following his death as Darragh Ennis issues message
Camilla and Meghan Markle in latest royal news
Camilla’s gesture to Meghan Markle was a ‘sign she was accepted by family,’ claims royal author
Strictly: Greg Wise and Karen Hauer
Strictly: Greg Wise and Karen Hauer’s ‘negative body language’ leaves fans speculating