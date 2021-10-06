Dancing On Ice star Brendan Cole has addressed his so-called feud with Strictly judge Craig Revel Horwood.

The former Strictly Come Dancing pro dancer appeared on Loose Women today (Wednesday October 6) and played the whole situation down.

Brendan spoke about his appearance on Dancing On Ice (Credit: ITV)

What did Brendan Cole say on Loose Women about Dancing On Ice?

Brendan, 45, was chatting to Christine Lampard, Carol McGiffin, Frankie Bridge and Brenda Edwards about his appearance in the new series of Dancing On Ice.

However, discussion soon turned to his relationship with Craig.

“I got on very well with all the judges off-stage, not necessarily on-stage,” he said of his time on Strictly.

“Even Craig?” Carol asked.

“Even Craig,” he replied. “I love Craig. Craig and I get on very well.”

Brendan said he loved Craig (Credit: ITV)

Brendan Cole on Craig Revel Horwood: “I love him”

He continued: “I went to his house maybe a year-and-a-half ago for lunch.

“We always got on well. He likes to push the fact that we don’t like each other, [but] I’m not going to say that because I love him.

“He’s a great judge and I think he’s a lovely person on and… well, not on the screen, off the screen he’s a lovely person.

“Professionally we all respect each other, that’s very important, and I’ll be respecting the Dancing On Ice judges more than you know.”

Craig said the two locked horns (Credit: BBC One)

What did Craig say about the reported feud?

This is at odds with the view Craig expressed recently on Kate Thornton’s podcast, White Wine Question Time.

He admitted that the pair “locked horns” and even “hated each other” in the early Strictly years.

“I invited him around two years ago to my house,” said Craig.

“[Because] I hadn’t spoken to him for years and I thought ‘wouldn’t it be nice to see Brendan, just to see if he’s working…'”