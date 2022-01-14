sally dynevor dancing on ice
Sally Dynevor has confessed she’s finding it hard to sleep ahead of her Dancing On Ice debut.

The Coronation Street actress is set to appear on the show for the first time this weekend.

However, the pressure of the big day approaching is beginning to get to her.

Sally appeared on This Morning on Friday alongside Mark ‘Bez’ Berry and Olympic silver medallist Kye Whyte.

The ITV actress shared that her nerves are becoming a problem for her.

Sally Dynevor on her Dancing On Ice nerves

TV’s Sally said: “My real problem is the confidence thing.”

She said she’s been finding it difficult to let go of her partner, Matt Evers, and skate solo.

“I am struggling with my confidence,” said the star. “I’m just hoping that as this journey goes along if I get the opportunity, I’ll find a little bit more confidence every week.

“I just need to get through Sunday night.”

The Sally Metcalfe actress went on to share that her nerves are even impacting her sleep.

She admitted: “I can’t get to sleep because I’m going through all the moves and ‘am I doing it okay?'”

She continued: “I’ve just got to get through Sunday and then hopefully my confidence will build a little bit.

“Being on a live show as well – that’s just terrifying. So, roll on Sunday night. Let’s get it over with.”

Despite all her nerves, Sally revealed that one thing is keeping her excited. She told viewers that she’s looking forward to them getting to know the real her.

She said: “I really do want people to get to know me because they’ve only known my character for so long. But again, it’s putting myself out there that’s quite out there, because I’ve never really done this before.

“I’ve hidden behind my character. So to come out after all these years, it’s quite daunting. But I’m hoping I’ll be ok and it’ll go well and that I’ll really enjoy the experience and then go back to being Sally Metcalfe in a few weeks.”

