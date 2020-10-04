Dancing On Ice has announced Rufus Hound is the 12th contestant doing the show next year.

The comedian, 41, said the “nation has its dream come true” as he signs up to do the ITV programme.

A tweet from the Dancing On Ice official Twitter page read: “We’ve H̶o̶u̶n̶d̶ found our next skating star… Welcome to the class of 2021 @RufusHound.”

What did Rufus Hound say about Dancing On Ice?

A quote from Rufus read: “For the last 10 years, I haven’t met anyone who hasn’t asked to see me dance on ice.

“Finally, the nation has its dreams come true!”

Fans were divided over the latest signing.

Rufus Hound is doing Dancing On Ice (Credit: SplashNews.com)

One person said: “Who? The line-up started fantastic now it’s people we have never heard of, scrapping the barrel once again.”

Another wrote: “Who??”

However, others were excited with one person tweeting: “Best line-up for many years! So excited.”

Another added: “Ooooh! I’m going to have watch it now.”

Billie Faiers is also doing Dancing On Ice next year (Credit: Alucard / SplashNews.com)

Who else is doing Dancing On Ice?

Meanwhile, earlier this week, Billie Faiers confirmed she would be doing the show.

She said: “My kids are going to be so excited. Hopefully I’ll be good and they’ll be loving it and not embarrassed.”

Over on Instagram, mum-of-two Billie added: “I am soooo excited to announce that I will be taking part in @dancingonice.

“I still can’t believe I am actually doing it… I am soooo nervous but so excited.”

Jason Donovan is doing the show next year (Credit: ITV)

She said: “This will honestly be one of my biggest challenges yet. I have zero ice skating or dance experience.

“But I’m going to give it my all and make my family and most of all Nelly and Arthur proud. Wish me luck!”

Rufus and Billie join the likes of Denise Van Outen, former Corrie star Faye Brookes, Myleene Klass and Olympic athlete Colin Jackson in the line-up.

WAG Rebekah Vardy and Olympic skier Graham Bell will also be doing the show next year.

Joining them is Emmerdale actor Joe Warren-Plant, British rapper Lady Leshurr, radio DJ Sonny Jay and actor Jason Donovan.

Rebekah Vardy wants to “clear her name” on the show (Credit: Grant Buchanan / SplashNews.com)

Rebekah recently said she wants to “clear her name” on the show amid her legal battle with Coleen Rooney.

She said: “I need to clear my name, I want to clear my name and I will do whatever that takes and I hope that it’s going to be resolved soon.”

