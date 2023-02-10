Dancing On Ice logo
TV

Dancing On Ice reveals big change to format this weekend as ITV teases ‘it’ll be iconic’

A brand new theme has been introduced to Dancing On Ice!

By Aaliyah Ashfield

Dancing On Ice has introduced a brand new category to the competition ahead of Sunday’s live show.

Viewers can expect a whole host of show-stopping skates this week, as the series has changed its format to add a brand new Icons theme.

And it’s going to be, er, iconic!

Oti, Jayne, Christopher and Ashley posing on Dancing On Ice
ITV’s Dancing On Ice set for shake-up as the series introduces a new theme (Credit: ITV)

Dancing On Ice introduce a brand new category

Dancing On Ice is set for a change this weekend as fans will see the celebrities skate to a new theme: Icons.

The skating competition has hosted a variety of different categories over the years including musicals week and movie week.

But the series has decided that it’s finally time to add another theme to the mix!

During the live show on Sunday, the skaters will be performing to songs by the world’s most iconic stars.

This week is going to be ICONIC.

Dancing On Ice announced the exciting news on their Twitter account, alongside a video of the contestants revealing which icon they will be paying tribute to this week.

From Billie Eilish to Elton John the celebrities have a variety of great songs, by some of the greatest stars in showbiz, lined up for us.

They captioned the post: “This week is going to be ICONIC. Inspired by the world’s most renowned stars of showbiz, our celebrity skaters are hoping to see big scores in lights! #DancingOnIce.”

Brendyn Hatfield placing his arm around Ekin-Su
Ekin-Su was booted off the show last weekend (Credit: ITV)

Ekin-Su was kicked off the show last weekend

Last week saw the skaters tackle Dance week which brought everything from a Paso Doble to a Samba on the ice.

However, it was sadly time for Love Island‘s Ekin-Su to exit the show following an intense skate-off.

After ending up in the bottom two, Ekin-Su and Brendyn Hatfield were made to face Patsy Palmer and Matt Evers.

But who will be booted from the show this weekend as the contestants take on Icons week?

Read more: Dancing On Ice: Oti Mabuse ‘showing signs of contempt’ towards Jayne Torvill

YouTube video player

What do you think of Dancing On Ice’s new category? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.

Related Topics

Dancing On Ice

Trending Articles

Dan Walker on 5 News, Nicola Bulley partner during interview
Partner of Nicola Bulley makes moving vow as Dan Walker expresses ‘heartbreak’
Dan Walker side by side with Nicola Bulley
Nicola Bulley latest: Mum of two’s partner tells Dan Walker what he’s told their kids
Vanessa Feltz and Ben Ofoedu looking tense
Jane Moore talks pal Vanessa Feltz’s ‘greatest revenge’ following heartbreaking split from Ben
Emma White gives her Nicola Bulley update on GMB
Nicola Bulley friend gives heartbreaking update on her children on GMB
Gemma Atkinson smiling on Lorraine
Gemma Atkinson betrayed by ‘friend’ over second pregnancy: ‘Keep enemies closer’
Emmerdale's Jane Hudson is on Loose Women, and in a bubble is Caleb
Emmerdale boss Jane Hudson makes huge Caleb revelation on Loose Women