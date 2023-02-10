Dancing On Ice reveals big change to format this weekend as ITV teases ‘it’ll be iconic’

Dancing On Ice has introduced a brand new category to the competition ahead of Sunday’s live show.

Viewers can expect a whole host of show-stopping skates this week, as the series has changed its format to add a brand new Icons theme.

And it’s going to be, er, iconic!

ITV’s Dancing On Ice set for shake-up as the series introduces a new theme (Credit: ITV)

Dancing On Ice introduce a brand new category

Dancing On Ice is set for a change this weekend as fans will see the celebrities skate to a new theme: Icons.

The skating competition has hosted a variety of different categories over the years including musicals week and movie week.

But the series has decided that it’s finally time to add another theme to the mix!

During the live show on Sunday, the skaters will be performing to songs by the world’s most iconic stars.

This week is going to be ICONIC.

Dancing On Ice announced the exciting news on their Twitter account, alongside a video of the contestants revealing which icon they will be paying tribute to this week.

From Billie Eilish to Elton John the celebrities have a variety of great songs, by some of the greatest stars in showbiz, lined up for us.

This week is going to be ✨ ICONIC ✨ Inspired by the worlds most renowned stars of showbiz, our celebrities skaters are hoping to see big scores in lights! #DancingOnIce pic.twitter.com/7yo0RiazQA — Dancing on Ice (@dancingonice) February 10, 2023

They captioned the post: “This week is going to be ICONIC. Inspired by the world’s most renowned stars of showbiz, our celebrity skaters are hoping to see big scores in lights! #DancingOnIce.”

Ekin-Su was booted off the show last weekend (Credit: ITV)

Ekin-Su was kicked off the show last weekend

Last week saw the skaters tackle Dance week which brought everything from a Paso Doble to a Samba on the ice.

However, it was sadly time for Love Island‘s Ekin-Su to exit the show following an intense skate-off.

After ending up in the bottom two, Ekin-Su and Brendyn Hatfield were made to face Patsy Palmer and Matt Evers.

But who will be booted from the show this weekend as the contestants take on Icons week?

Read more: Dancing On Ice: Oti Mabuse ‘showing signs of contempt’ towards Jayne Torvill

What do you think of Dancing On Ice’s new category? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.