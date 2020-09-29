Dancing On Ice Rebekah Vardy
Dancing On Ice: Rebekah Vardy announced as ninth contestant

Fans are divided over the latest signing

By Entertainment Daily

Dancing On Ice has announced Rebekah Vardy is the ninth contestant doing this year’s series.

The WAG shared the news on Tuesday’s Good Morning Britain with hosts Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid.

Mum-of-five Rebekah said she starts training “in a couple of weeks” so she’s “really looking forward to getting my teeth into that”.

Rebekah Vardy on GMB
Dancing On Ice has announced Rebekah Vardy is the ninth contestant (Credit: ITV)

What did Rebekah Vardy say about Dancing On Ice?

Rebekah said her footballer husband Jamie Vardy is hoping she doesn’t take too many tumbles on the ice.

She added: “He thinks it’s a brilliant idea. He’s really looking forward to watching me.

Read more: Dancing On Ice: Graham Bell and Colin Jackson confirmed as seventh and eighth contestants

“And he hopes I don’t fall over too much.”

Rebekah has her dad to thank for teaching her how to ice skate during her younger years.

She said: “My dad taught me how to stand up on a pair of skates when I was about seven years old.

“We used to go skating a lot when my mum and dad split up.

“We used to go and stay with him for the weekend and he used to take us to the local ice rink, so it’s a really fun family thing for us to have done together.

“The only times I’ve been since is when I take the kids skating at Christmas.”

Why does Rebekah Vardy want to do Dancing On Ice?

Asked why she is taking part in the show, she said: “I just think I want everyone to laugh at me really.”

Rebekah has her dad to thank for teaching her how to ice skate during her younger years (Credit: Elliot / Splash News / SplashNews.com)

The 38-year-old star is due to start training “in a couple of weeks”, and joked she hopes she doesn’t knock out her teeth, which she compared to legendary racehorse Shergar’s pearly whites.

I’m really looking forward to getting my teeth into that and get going with it.

Rebekah explained: “I’m really looking forward to getting my teeth into that and get going with it.

“I’m going to give 100 per cent effort throughout.

“And I hopefully won’t knock my Shergar teeth out.”

rebekah vardy 2020
Rebekah joked she hopes she doesn’t knock out her teeth (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, some fans weren’t impressed with Rebekah being the latest signing.

One said: “Is she a celebrity????” while another wrote: “Oh noooo what a way to ruin a good series.”

Read more: Dancing On Ice: Sonny Jay confirmed as sixth contestant

However, others defended Rebekah as one said: “Ignore the negativity, do your best. You go girl. Best of luck looking forward to this series.”

Another added: “I reckon this series has a great cast!”

This comes after skier Graham Bell and athlete Colin Jackson were the seventh and eighth celebrities confirmed for the show over the weekend.

They will be joined by Myleene Klass, Joe-Warren Plant, Denise van Outen, Faye Brookes, Jason Donovan and Sonny Jay on the show.

