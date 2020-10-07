Next year’s Dancing On Ice professionals line-up has finally been announced.

After confirming the celebrity line-up for the series just a few days ago, ITV has ramped up excitement for the upcoming series even more by confirming which professional skaters are returning to the rink.

*Drumroll* Introducing your 2021 Dancing On Ice pros! 👏 #DancingOnIce pic.twitter.com/iRia4Dz9NT — Dancing on Ice (@dancingonice) October 7, 2020

Who are the Dancing On Ice 2021 professionals?

Dancing on Ice regular Matt Evers, who has been a part of the show since it launched on ITV in 2006, will be returning to the ice.

He’ll be joined by fan favourites Alexandra Schauman and her husband Lukasz Rozycki.

Others making a return include Mark Hanretty, Hamish Gaman, Brendyn Hatfield, Vanessa Bauer, Andy Buchanan and his wife Robin Johnstone.

There’s also a whole host of new faces joining the pack this year.

Disney On Ice star Angela Egan, Klabera Komini and Yebin Mok, who just so happens to be married to last year’s fan favourite Tom Naylor, will feature.

Completing the line-up are former Cirque Du Soleil performers Karina Manta and skating partner Joe Johnson.

Tom Naylor’s husband has joined the series (Credit: ITV)

What did fans say about the professionals line-up?

ITV’s announcement divided fans, with some sharing their disappointment about certain faces not making a return to the series.

Many took to social media to reveal their heartbreak over Dr Tom Naylor not being a part of the line-up.

One fan wrote: “So sad that Doctor Tom isn’t on this year!”

Another said: “No Dr Tom! No Oscar! I hope the new pros are good this year!”

Read more: Rebekah Vardy on GMB: Star vows to ‘clear her name’ as she signs up for Dancing On Ice

Sadly for fans, Tom revealed on Instagram earlier this year that his duties as a doctor during the coronavirus pandemic meant he wouldn’t be able to re-join the show.

Meanwhile, others were devastated by the lack of Sylvain Longchambon, with one writing: “Sad not to see him in the line-up”.

It wasn’t all doom and gloom, however, with many fans excited about the selection of new skaters this year.

“OMG so new faces and my all time favourite Matt Evers!” replied one viewer.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MATT /\ EVERS (@themattevers) on Oct 7, 2020 at 1:44am PDT

Which celebrities are doing Dancing On Ice 2021?

TV star Rufus Hound was announced as the 12th and final contestant over the weekend (October 4).

Shortly before the announcement, Billie Faiers also confirmed she would be doing the show.

She said: “My kids are going to be so excited. Hopefully I’ll be good and they’ll be loving it and not embarrassed.”

Over on Instagram, mum-of-two Billie added: “I am soooo excited to announce that I will be taking part in @dancingonice.

“I still can’t believe I am actually doing it… I am soooo nervous but so excited.”

Jason Donovan is doing the show next year (Credit: ITV)

She said: “This will honestly be one of my biggest challenges yet. I have zero ice skating or dance experience.

“But I’m going to give it my all and make my family and most of all Nelly and Arthur proud. Wish me luck!”

Rufus and Billie join the likes of Denise Van Outen, former Corrie star Faye Brookes, Myleene Klass and Olympic athlete Colin Jackson in the line-up.

WAG Rebekah Vardy and Olympic skier Graham Bell will also be doing the show next year.

Joining them is Emmerdale actor Joe Warren-Plant, British rapper Lady Leshurr, radio DJ Sonny Jay and actor Jason Donovan.

Read more: Dancing On Ice: Billie Faiers announced as eleventh contestant

Rebekah Vardy wants to “clear her name” (Credit: Grant Buchanan / SplashNews.com)

Rebekah recently said she wants to “clear her name” on the show amid her legal battle with Coleen Rooney.

Read more: Dancing On Ice: Billie Faiers announced as eleventh contestant

She said: “I need to clear my name, I want to clear my name and I will do whatever that takes and I hope that it’s going to be resolved soon.”

What do you think of next year’s line-up? Let us know on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.