Dancing On Ice logo
TV

Dancing On Ice professionals line-up announced as fans share disappointment over missing skaters

ITV viewers were divided by the announcement

By Joshua Haigh
| Updated:

Next year’s Dancing On Ice professionals line-up has finally been announced.

After confirming the celebrity line-up for the series  just a few days ago, ITV has ramped up excitement for the upcoming series even more by confirming which professional skaters are returning to the rink.

Who are the Dancing On Ice 2021 professionals?

Dancing on Ice regular Matt Evers, who has been a part of the show since it launched on ITV in 2006, will be returning to the ice.

He’ll be joined by fan favourites Alexandra Schauman and her husband Lukasz Rozycki.

Others making a return include Mark Hanretty, Hamish Gaman, Brendyn Hatfield, Vanessa Bauer, Andy Buchanan and his wife Robin Johnstone.

There’s also a whole host of new faces joining the pack this year.

Disney On Ice star Angela Egan, Klabera Komini and Yebin Mok, who just so happens to be married to last year’s fan favourite Tom Naylor, will feature.

Completing the line-up are former Cirque Du Soleil performers Karina Manta and skating partner Joe Johnson.

Dancing On Ice
Tom Naylor’s husband has joined the series (Credit: ITV)

What did fans say about the professionals line-up?

ITV’s announcement divided fans, with some sharing their disappointment about certain faces not making a return to the series.

Many took to social media to reveal their heartbreak over Dr Tom Naylor not being a part of the line-up.

One fan wrote: “So sad that Doctor Tom isn’t on this year!”

Another said: “No Dr Tom! No Oscar! I hope the new pros are good this year!”

Read more: Rebekah Vardy on GMB: Star vows to ‘clear her name’ as she signs up for Dancing On Ice

Sadly for fans, Tom revealed on Instagram earlier this year that his duties as a doctor during the coronavirus pandemic meant he wouldn’t be able to re-join the show.

Meanwhile, others were devastated by the lack of Sylvain Longchambon, with one writing: “Sad not to see him in the line-up”.

It wasn’t all doom and gloom, however, with many fans excited about the selection of new skaters this year.

“OMG so new faces and my all time favourite Matt Evers!” replied one viewer.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by MATT /\ EVERS (@themattevers) on

Which celebrities are doing Dancing On Ice 2021?

TV star Rufus Hound was announced as the 12th and final contestant over the weekend (October 4).

Shortly before the announcement, Billie Faiers also confirmed she would be doing the show.

She said: “My kids are going to be so excited. Hopefully I’ll be good and they’ll be loving it and not embarrassed.”

Over on Instagram, mum-of-two Billie added: “I am soooo excited to announce that I will be taking part in @dancingonice.

“I still can’t believe I am actually doing it… I am soooo nervous but so excited.”

Jason Donovan Dancing on Ice
Jason Donovan is doing the show next year (Credit: ITV)

She said: “This will honestly be one of my biggest challenges yet. I have zero ice skating or dance experience.

“But I’m going to give it my all and make my family and most of all Nelly and Arthur proud. Wish me luck!”

Rufus and Billie join the likes of Denise Van Outen, former Corrie star Faye Brookes, Myleene Klass and Olympic athlete Colin Jackson in the line-up.

WAG Rebekah Vardy and Olympic skier Graham Bell will also be doing the show next year.

Joining them is Emmerdale actor Joe Warren-Plant, British rapper Lady Leshurr, radio DJ Sonny Jay and actor Jason Donovan.

Read more: Dancing On Ice: Billie Faiers announced as eleventh contestant

Rebekah Vardy wants to “clear her name”  (Credit: Grant Buchanan / SplashNews.com)

Rebekah recently said she wants to “clear her name” on the show amid her legal battle with Coleen Rooney.

Read more: Dancing On Ice: Billie Faiers announced as eleventh contestant

She said: “I need to clear my name, I want to clear my name and I will do whatever that takes and I hope that it’s going to be resolved soon.”

What do you think of next year’s line-up? Let us know on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

Chris Hughes
Me, My Brother and Our Balls: Chris Hughes feels his sperm is ‘wasted’ after split from Jesy Nelson
M&S Percy pig
M&S launches fruity Percy Pig mince pie alternative Percy fans will ‘love’ them
Married at first sight
Married at First Sight UK: Which couples are still together?
EastEnders: Suki branded ‘pure evil’ as she sets up Jags for his brother’s crimes
Emmerdale spoilers
Emmerdale SPOILERS: Next week’s First Look in 10 pictures
Emmerdale SPOILERS: Belle starts to hear Lisa’s voice