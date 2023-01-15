Fans of Dancing on Ice fans will be seeing a lot more of Patsy Palmer, 50, as she hits the ice this January.

A staple on the small screen through the 1990s, Patsy has been elusive in the years since.

Where has she been since she left EastEnders? Well, red-haired Patsy has been living it up in LA – a far cry from her days on the square.

From her darker days as a drink and drug addict to living it up as a DJ and lifestyle guru in her beautiful Malibu mansion – Patsy‘s life has been anything but dull.

Now, with an estimated net worth of around £10 million, she’s donning her skates and joining forces with Matt Evers to compete in week one of Dancing On Ice 2023.

Where is Dancing On Ice star Patsy Palmer from?

Patsy – real name Julie Merkell – is a London girl through and through. Born in Bethnal Green in 1972, she originally rose to fame on teen drama Grange Hill.

But it was on BBC soap EastEnders that she really made her name, playing troubled teen Bianca Jackson.

Patsy Palmer has lived in Los Angeles since 2014 (Credit: Splash News)

And life wasn’t easy for a young Patsy, either. A mum-of-one, in the early 1990s she was living in a tiny damp East End flat, her life revolving around drink and drugs.

Patsy wrote about her younger years in her autobiography All Of Me.

At one point, her drug habit was so out of control, she’s “amazed” she didn’t die.

In the 2007 book, she wrote: “By my twenties I was bingeing my life away on cocaine, ecstasy and enough vodka and Laurent Perrier Champagne to quench a small village’s thirst for several hours.

“I would be out of my head for two or three days in a row – whole chunks of time were lost. I took so many drugs I’m amazed I survived.”

Patsy was cast as Bianca in 1993 (Credit: BBC)

In 2004, Patsy went into a rehab facility, eventually getting clean.

She now lives a much calmer lifestyle and has even become a lifestyle guru out in the States.

Where does Patsy live now? Who is she married to?

Despite her turbulent past, Patsy came out on top and she’s now living it up in Malibu with her family.

In 2014, she and her family made the move across the pond. Patsy now lives in LA with her husband Richard Merkell, who she married in 2000.

She has four children – Charley, 30, Fenton, 22, Emilia, 21 and Bertie, 13. The youngest three live with her, while Charley is pursuing his own acting career in the UK.

Before her current husband Richard, Patsy was married to screenwriter Nick Love. But their relationship was brief, and they were married for just five months, splitting in 2000.

Calling a two-story Californian mansion home, she is truly living the American dream.

Speaking to Lorraine about the big move state-side, she said: “I just felt where else would I go?

“I always wanted to go somewhere, and I lost my dad, I lost my stepdad, and I did have a lightbulb moment then that ‘this is it, this really is it’ so make your mind up, do what you want.”

And who wouldn’t pick a bit of Cali sunshine if they had the chance? When it comes to her acting career, Patsy doesn’t seem to miss it one bit.

Patsy is now a lifestyle guru (Credit: ITV)

In the same interview with Lorraine, she said: “It was a little bit strange getting used to the idea you’re not ‘on show’ everywhere you walk about, you don’t have to be ready to speak to someone about EastEnders.

“You can go out and just completely be yourself, it’s kind of weird, it is something you probably need therapy for, though I haven’t gone down that route since I’ve been here, but everyone does.”

Is Patsy Palmer still in EastEnders?

Although she made her name on EastEnders – and coined the phrase “RICKAYYY” – Patsy isn’t on the show any more.

Since starting out in her role as the problematic Bianca, her on-off romance with Ricky Butcher (Sid Owen) enthralled viewers.

Remaining in the role for six years, she quit in 1999 to focus on other projects. Bianca returned in 2002 in a spin-off – EastEnders: Ricky and Bianca. But it didn’t take off.

Patsy will appear on week one of DOI (Credit: Splash News)

And although she branded the storylines “ridiculous” in 2005, she returned as a full-time character in 2008.

Staying until 2014, she left again, making a brief return in 2019. But it seems LA is the place for Patsy now and she’s not returned to Albert Square since.

And despite a shaky start, Patsy’s left the States temporarily while competing on Dancing On Ice, relocating to Berkshire for the show.

What has Patsy Palmer said about Dancing On Ice?

Patsy admitted She is nervous about taking part.

She said: “When I was doing Strictly Come Dancing I used to get sick from spinning. I was really gutted about that because it used to set me back.

“If I hadn’t had that I think I could have gone way further in the competition. I’m hoping that with the momentum on ice, it won’t happen.”

She added: “I’m obviously nervous about hurting myself, especially at my age as I’m 50 now – I don’t want to break any bones or anything!

“Mainly it’s just the physical side that makes me scared but I know for a fact that I’ll be super nervous when it comes to the live shows – I do get very nervous. But it’s good to have a little bit of nerves.”

She is hoping, however, that she does a little better than her former co-star Todd Carty, though.

“That really made me laugh – it was hilarious. He is the nicest person in the world.”

Dancing On Ice starts on Sunday, January 15 at 6.30pm. It will be available to watch on ITV 1 and ITVX.

