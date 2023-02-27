Dancing On Ice judge Oti Mabuse came under fire from furious viewers during last night’s show for her marking of performances.

The former Strictly dancer was accused of “favouritism”, with some viewers claiming she “hasn’t got a clue”.

Oti was accused of ‘overmarking’ on last night’s show (Credit: ITV)

What did Dancing On Ice judge Oti Mabuse do last night?

Last night’s edition of the show (February 26) was Props Week.

This meant that every celebrity and their skating partner had to incorporate a prop into their performance.

Some of the stars were lumbered with heavy props – like Nile Wilson and his double bed.

Others, meanwhile, were given lighter, smaller props – like Carley Stenson and her feather boa.

When it came to the judges scoring the performances, some viewers believed that Oti was overscoring some celebrities and allegedly showing signs of “favouritism”.

When it came to Carley’s scoring, the rest of the judges gave the Hollyoaks star a score of 8.5. However, Oti scored her performance a 9.0.

However, when it came to scoring The Vivienne, Oti gave the star a score of 8.5. Meanwhile, the other judges gave a score of 9.0.

Oti was slammed by viewers (Credit: ITV)

Viewers slam Dancing On Ice judge Oti Mabuse

Although there was only half a point in it, viewers weren’t happy with Oti’s scoring, with some accusing her of showing favouritism towards Carley.

“Well.. that wasn’t great. And a 9 from Oti? I swear these judges have rose-tinted glasses on, because that was a 7 max,” one viewer said after Carley’s performance.

“Carley and Mark were way overmarked…made mistakes and it looked messy. P.S. Oti hasn’t got a clue!” another Dancing On Ice fan fumed.

“Oti is the worst judge. She has no idea what she’s talking about,” a third wrote.

Oti is the worst judge.

“Again, Oti proving she hasn’t got a clue marking the brilliant The Vivienne 8.5 (who also skates on her own) and Carly a 9. Her favouritism so obvious,” another claimed.

“Judges take note, The Vivienne is actually skating, without being pushed anywhere, or clinging onto anyone. How the heck can Oti give Carley 9 and Vivienne 8.5!!” another slammed.

However, when Carley was in the skate-off against Siva Kaneswaran, Oti shut down the “favouritism” claims from her detractors when she opted to save Siva instead of Carley.

ED! has contacted ITV and Oti’s reps for comment.

Carley said goodbye to the competition last night (Credit: ITV)

What else happened on the show?

Elsewhere, last night’s show saw Carley leave the competition.

The soap star was up against Siva in the skate-off, however, the judges opted to save The Wanted star instead.

An emotional Carley could barely hold it together as she reflected on her time on the show.

“It’s been a tough week for both of you,” Holly Willoughby told Carley and her skating partner Mark.

“It’s just got harder,” Carley replied.

“I’m going to miss this man,” Carley then said of Mark.

“I’ve really enjoyed it. It’s all a bit of a blur right now but yeah, I really enjoyed it,” she said.

