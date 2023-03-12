Dancing On Ice star Nile Wilson ‘petrified’ as he’s set to make history with huge move in final

Dancing On Ice star Nile Wilson has admitted he’s “petrified” as he’s set to make history in tonight’s final.

Tonight’s grand finale (March 12) will see Nile go up against Joey Essex and The Vivienne in a bid to win the ITV skating show.

However, Nile has a big move planned with his professional partner Olivia Smart.

Nile will perform the headbanger tonight (Credit: ITV)

Nile Wilson on Dancing On Ice

The Olympic gymnast is set to perform the headbanger in tonight’s finale.

However, he won’t be the one spinning Olivia round. Instead, Nile will be the one lifted.

Speaking to the MailOnline, Nile said: “Jayne [Torvill] and Chris [Dean[ have put the Headbanger into the routine.

“I will be the first male contestant to be lifted in a Headbanger and I am petrified.”

Could Olivia and Nile win tonight? (Credit: ITV)

Nile has been the favourite to win Dancing On Ice for a few weeks now.

Many viewers are predicting that Nile and Olivia will take home the trophy.

One person said on Twitter recently: “Nile to win @dancingonice I love him he’s brilliant.”

I will be the first male contestant to be lifted in a Headbanger and I am petrified.

Another wrote: “If Nile dosnt win I’ll eat my hat. He’s such a beautiful advanced technical skater who always skates with so much heart and emotion. He is incredible!!!”

Someone else tweeted: “Nile should win Dancing On Ice, by miles the best contestant.”

Nile admitted he’s “petrified” of performing the headbanger (Credit: ITV)

Dancing On Ice 2023 final

On Saturday, Nile shared a post to his Instagram as he teased the headbanger.

He said: “Thank you so much for your support so far! It means the world. Bring on the FINAL tomorrow night! 6:30pm.. Watch us make history… 2 words – H E A D… B A N G E R.”

Meanwhile, on Sunday morning, Olivia paid tribute to Nile in a touching message on Instagram.

She wrote: “We have come a long way together since November, and I am beyond proud of the partnership we have built and everything we’ve achieved and learnt on this journey. Nile a beginner to ice skating and myself a newbie to show skating.”

She added: “We can’t say it’s been easy, and we’ve picked each other up when we’ve been down, but we can definitely say we’ve given it our all and had a blast in the process.

“Our team Olympic spirit really shined during this series and we’re ready to give it one last push tonight and make our mark!

Read more: Dancing On Ice stars Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean deliver final blow

“Tonight’s the night, and we’re all going to need your votes more than ever!”

The Dancing On Ice 2023 final will air tonight from 6:30pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

Who do you think will win? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.