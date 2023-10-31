In latest Dancing On Ice news, safety measures could be stepped up following ice hockey player Adam Johnson’s horrifying death on the rink.

Nottingham Panthers player Adam, 29, died after suffering a cut to his throat from by a skate blade during a collision over the weekend in a match against Sheffield Steelers.

Following the devastating accident, one Dancing On Ice star reportedly believes series bosses are likely to be reviewing the show’s safety protocols.

Frankie Seaman suggests there could be a ‘stepping up’ of supervision (Credit: ITV)

Dancing On Ice news

Frankie Seaman, 50, took to the ice with celebrities such as Mark Rhodes, Chris Fountain and Comedy Dave during her stint on the ITV show. She also performed alongside former England goalkeeper David Seaman, who became her husband in February 2015.

She told MailOnline: “I’m sure Dancing On Ice bosses will be responding to this incident by putting more safety measures in place and be taking preventative precautions.”

Fewer stunts?

Frankie also claimed training sessions for the show may just involve the pro skating star and their celebrity partner. And so, she reckons, there could be a “stepping up” of supervision for those occasions.

She also speculated whether the fatality could mean fewer stunts on the rink.

Frankie added that she hopes there will be a “reining in the requests for the more dangerous tricks except from the more capable celebs/pro partnerships”.

Frankie Seaman married her DOI 2006 partner David in 2015 (Credit: Splashnews.com)

‘Celebs don’t realise how hard skating is’

Frankie, who sent her condolences to the family of Adam Johnson, also claimed severe accidents such as that which befell the US ice hockey player hadn’t been discussed in training on the show previously.

I’m pretty sure nobody has ever thought this could happen as it’s such a rare tragedy.

She said: “I’m pretty sure nobody has ever thought this could happen as it’s such a rare tragedy. Most of the celebs don’t realise how hard skating is until they start training.”

Despite her comments, Frankie doesn’t foresee any issues for DOI 2024. She added she is sure all new pros are “fully qualified to deal with accidents and incidents on the ice”.

