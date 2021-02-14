dancing on ice news: phillip schofield and holly willoughby
TV

Dancing On Ice news: Host Phillip Schofield jokes he and Holly Willoughby are ‘still here’ amid exits

Oh Phil!

By Laura Hannam

In Dancing On Ice news, host Phillip Schofield has joked about the future of the show.

Taking to social media, he confirmed that he and Holly Willoughby will still be hosting tonight’s show.

And won’t be competing – or at least not yet.

phil schofield on instagram
Phil posted this joke on his Stories in latest Dancing On Ice news (Credit: Instagram)

This comes as a few contestants were forced to pull out of the show.

And this has ultimately put the future of the series in jeopardy.

Taking to Instagram, Phil shared in view of his three million plus followers: “We’re still here! Haven’t been asked to skate… yet.”

phillip schofield doi
Phillip Schofield co-hosts Dancing On Ice with Holly Willoughby (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Who has left Dancing On Ice?

So far four celebrities have had to pull out of the show.

First out was Denise Van Outen, who smashed her shoulder in three places while practicing for the series.

Read more: Faye Brooks to recreate Kate Middleton’s wedding day in dance routine

Then comedian Rufus Hound had to quit after he tested positive for COVID-19.

Former TOWIE star Billie Faiers left after suffering concussion while training.

Finally, Joe-Warren Plant and his partner Vanessa Bauer confirmed last week that they have COVID-19.

This too forced them off the show.

denise van outen dancing on ice quits
Denise severely injured her shoulder (Credit: SplashNews)

Will Dancing On Ice continue?

ITV has not commented on the future of the series.

However, hosts Phillip and Holly are reportedly ‘desperately worried’ about the show.

A source told OK! magazine: “Holly and Phil are desperately worried but they have to keep going,

“It feels like the show is jinxed.”

It added: “They’ve only got so many spare celebrities that have been training.”

phillip schofield and holly willoughby dancing on ice
Holly and Phil reportedly ‘worried’ about Dancing On Ice (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Which celebrities entered DOI late?

To date Amy Tinkler and Matt Richardson have entered the show as latecomers – replacing the celebs forced to exit early.

However, Matt has already been voted out.

Which celebrities are left on Dancing on Ice?

As of now, the current celebs remain: Rebekah Vardy, Jason Donovan, Colin Jackson, Faye Brookes, Lady Leshurr, Sonny Jay and Amy Tinkler.

In addition to Matt, Graham Bell and Myleene Klass have also been voted off.

Are you watching? Let us know on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

Katie Price and boyfriend Carl Woods
Katie Price spoiled by boyfriend Carl Woods on Valentine’s Day with ‘£10k flowers’
Ian on The Chase
The Chase: ITV viewers complain contestant’s answer should have been accepted
Kate Ferdinand on Instagram
Kate Ferdinand marks Valentine’s Day on Instagram as she ‘feels like a new woman’
Dani Dyer baby
Dani Dyer baby: Love Island star hits out at mum-shamers
Jason Donovan on Dancing On ICe
Dancing On Ice: Jason Donovan pulls out of show tonight under ‘doctor’s orders’
carol vorderman leather
Carol Vorderman drives fans wild as she poses in spray-on leather trousers