Dancing On Ice’s Hamish Gaman makes shock claims about bosses’ demands

In latest Dancing On Ice news, former pro Hamish Gaman has claimed that he was once asked to kiss Faye Brookes during a routine.

The figure skater, who has since been axed from the ITV show, was paired with the Coronation Street star last year.

Hamish was engaged to Amelia Humfress at the time, while Faye was dating personal trainer Joe Davies.

According to Hamish, bosses asked for the pair to kiss at the end of their week two routine.

Hamish and Faye were skating to Taylor Swift’s romantic hit Lover.

Hamish made the claim during a recent Q&A session with fans on Instagram.

According to the Mail Online, a fan asked the star: “Craziest thing you were asked to do on DOI?”

Hamish then went on to claim: “I was asked by a senior member of the creative team to kiss Faye during one of our routines.

“When I said we’d both be uncomfortable doing that and I was concerned about the attention and the wellbeing of our partners, it was suggested that they could make it look like we kissed instead using camera angles.”

Hamish’s departure from Dancing On Ice

Sadly, Hamish’s time in the competition was cut short some weeks later.

The skater sustained an injury to his hand during rehearsals, leaving him “heartbroken”.

At the time, Hamish shared: “I’m heartbroken that I’ll no longer be skating with @faye_brookes on @dancingonice.

“I’m so grateful that I don’t need any surgery on my finger, but if I stay in the show I could have an accident and make my injury much worse (it is series 13).”

Hamish went on to praise his celebrity partner Faye, who he called an “incredible skater”.

His exit marked the second time the skating pro had been forced to withdraw from the show.

