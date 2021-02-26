There’s Dancing On Ice news for fans of the series today as show bosses have confirmed they are moving the date of the final.

Producers have made the decision to shorten the hit ITV skating competition, following the withdrawal of a number of the show’s cast members.

ITV issued a statement on Friday (February 26) afternoon to confirm it was bringing the date of the final forward by one week.

Bosses have moved the date of the Dancing On Ice final (Credit: ITV)

Dancing On Ice news: What did ITV say about the final date?

It read: “ITV have taken the decision to move the final of Dancing On Ice forward by one week.

“The competition’s final will now take place on Sunday 14th March. Our production team and cast have delivered a fantastic show during incredibly challenging times.

“Continuing to make the best TV for our viewers is our top priority and we look forward to the rest of the series, on air from this Sunday at 6pm.”

Since the show got underway in January, a number of the celebrities have had to withdraw from the competition.

A number of the stars, including pro Hamish, have dad to drop out (Credit: ITV)

String of drop-outs in 2021 series

Denise Van Outen had to pull out due to an arm injury, while Billie Shepherd left the competition after knocking her head.

Similarly, doctors told Jason Donovan to quit because of an ongoing back issue that made it difficult for him to compete.

It’s not just the celebs, either, as pro skater Hamish Gaman – partnered with actress Faye Brookes – had to step down because of an injury to his finger.

Comedian Rufus Hound and Emmerdale star Joe-Warren Plant, meanwhile, had to drop out after testing positive for coronavirus.

The final will now take place a week earlier (Credit: ITV)

Bosses dash hopes of Joe and Vanessa returning

Fans had hoped that Joe and his pro partner, Vanessa, might be returning amid the drop outs. They both had COVID-19, but neither suffered any ill-effects from the virus.

However, earlier today (February 26), a source claimed that show bosses had ruled out having either of them back on the programme.

They told The Sun: “Joe and Vanessa are absolutely gutted. They had no ill-effects of being positive for COVID-19, so have been keeping fit and healthy in the confines of their hotel walls while they were isolating.

“But ultimately the producers have to uphold the integrity of the show and felt inviting them back could really upset the apple cart.”

Fans had hoped that Joe-Warren Plant and Vanessa would return(Credit: ITV)

How did Dancing On Ice fans react to news about the final date?

On Facebook, one viewer said, reacting to the news: “Should never have gone ahead anyway! Obvious something like this would happen with injuries and COVID.”

Echoing that, another said on the social media site: “I love watching this every year but I think they should not have put it on this year though, and waited until next year.”

Someone on Twitter said: “I honestly think @dancingonice shouldn’t have started. It’s such a shame people have had to pull out/leave. I guess these things happen but maybe there can be another dancing on ice series with the same people when all this COVID-19 stuff has finished.”

I honestly think @dancingonice shouldn’t have started. It’s such a shame people have had to pull out / leave. I guess these things happen but maybe there can be another dancing on ice series with the same people when all this covid 19 stuff has finished….eek sorry for rambling — Bex 💜🐝 (@NorthernBex10) February 26, 2021

