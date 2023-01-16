Dancing On Ice fans rally around Michelle Heaton as she makes tearful apology to partner live on air

Dancing On Ice fans have rallied around Michelle Heaton after her tearful apology live on air.

The former Liberty X singer, 43, broke down in tears last night after receiving 19 out of 40 from the judges.

Michelle, who is partnered with skater Lukasz Rozycki, said on stage: “It feels so special to be here. I’m just really lucky to be here and I’m really enjoying every minute.”

Michelle Heaton’s apology

Tearing up, she then turned to Lukasz and told him: “He’s just been amazing and I’m sorry.”

“Nothing to be sorry about, you did fabulous,” Lukasz replied.

Encouraging Michelle, judge Jayne Torvill added: “There’s nothing to be disappointed about, you shouldn’t be sorry about anything because you did a good job out there – you should be proud of what you did.”

She added: “We saw some mistakes out there – but you carried on and you did some really difficult lifts as well, to be brave enough to do that, so just keep working at it and I’m sure you will get more confident as the weeks go on.”

Dancing On Ice fans support Michelle Heaton

Dancing On Ice fans also took to Twitter to send Michelle their messages of support.

One person said: “Michelle did better than Ekin-Su, yet she gets a lower mark! What a joke? Are they going to pick on her this series they always have one they seem to pick on! #dancingonice.”

Nothing to be sorry about, you did fabulous.

A second wrote: “Michelle Heaton – @wonderwomanshel. For week 1, done well, I feel Michelle needs to start dancing more on her own. But for dance 1 #DancingOnIce.”

“Michelle’s humility is very endearing! Her concern for Lukasz and her fear she has let him down is heart warming. There is no I in team! Fair play #DancingOnIce,” another added.

And a fourth user commented: “So pleased for Michelle she deserved to go through #DancingOnIce.”

