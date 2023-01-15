Dancing On Ice: Who is Michelle Heaton, what band was she in and is she still married?

Michelle Heaton is taking part in Dancing on Ice 2023 but will the singer secure the competition’s coveted trophy?

Michelle and professional skater, Polish pro Łukasz Różycki, will pair up in a bid to dance their way to the top.

Here’s all you need to know about the mum of two…

Michelle Heaton is partnered up with Łukasz Różycki (Credit: ITV)

What is Dancing On Ice star Michelle Heaton famous for? Which band was she in?

Michelle rose to fame as part of the successful Popstars runners-up Liberty X. The group formed after failing to be chosen as part of winners Hear’Say.

But Michelle, and bandmates Tony Lundon, Kevin Simm, Jessica Taylor and Kelli Young, still became famous in their own right.

And now Michelle, 43, is taking on a new challenge. The star, who has spoken publicly of her struggles with addiction, says her DOI stint has been a long time coming.

Michelle Heaton rose to fame as part of pop group Liberty X (Credit: Splash News)

She said: “I’ve always watched the show and I’m a massive fan of the show. My bandmate Jessica

[Taylor] did it many years ago and I’’ve always wanted to do the show but it’s never been my

time.

“Obviously, I’ve suffered from addictions so even though I’ve always wanted to do the show and my name has been in the hat, it was never the right time.

“I feel really strong and ready. I want to do it because it’s always been on my bucket list.”

Michelle Heaton battled alcohol addiction (Credit: ITV)

How is Michelle Heaton now?

Back in 2021, Michelle broke down while speaking to Lorraine Kelly on the latter’s talk show.

Overwhelmed with emotion, she revealed she used to drink in the morning – and wanted to apologise to the host.

A tearful Michelle told Lorraine: “I am great now, I promised myself I wouldn’t cry. I love my husband so much.

“Just off the back of that, I wanted to apologise to you before we begin.”

Michelle Heaton broke down on Lorraine (Credit: ITV)

She continued: “Because there were times where I drank before I sat on this sofa and you trusted me and I did campaigns for you and I love you so much because you’ve always been there to support me and I just wanted to say sorry.”

Lorraine responded empathetically: “Oh, Michelle. Don’t be daft, you don’t have to apologise to me or to anybody else.

She continued: “We’ve followed when you’ve had all of those health problems.

“You’ve had a double mastectomy, a hysterectomy, all of these things that you’ve gone through and you’re still standing.”

Is Michelle Heaton still married?

Michelle was married to Andy Scott-Lee – Steps’ Lisa Scott Lee’s brother. They married in 2006, but split 19 months later following allegations of cheating from both parties.

Mum-of-two Michelle went on to marry Irish businessman Hugh Hanley in 2010 in The Bahamas. The pair have been happy ever since – but Michelle’s addiction put a massive strain on the marriage.

Michelle Heaton with husband Hugh Hanley (Credit: Splash News)

In a segment for ITV, Michelle and her husband spoke of the realities of her addictions.

The clip showed Michelle saying: “It was five years really the trauma of all my health issues, it blew up. I just didn’t know how to stop drinking.

“Now I worry, I worry about what my addictions had on me physically and also on my family. I had [Hugh] by my side but I pushed him away.”

Hugh said: “The last three or four years have been extremely tough knowing that Michelle was in there but the addictions were ripping her apart.

Is Michelle Heaton on HRT?

Michelle is on hormone replacement therapy (HRT) after a hysterectomy forced her into immediate menopause.

She made the tough decision to take preventative measures after finding out that she had a higher chance of getting ovarian cancer.

A post shared by Michelle Heaton (@wonderwomanshel)

Speaking to Steph McGovern on her show, Michelle said: ‘I didn’t know anything about menopause then I just knew that my mam had headaches and was a right crank at home.

“I was told a lot of things but I didn’t listen, my main aim was to get the operation to eradicate the risk of ovarian cancer.

“I had it six months after I gave birth to AJ and after seven years of battling (with the menopause) only now can I say that I’ve found the solution.”

How did Katie Price save Michelle Heaton’s life?

Michelle was admitted to The Priory for four weeks after going on a “suicide mission”. For three years, she was taking cocaine and drinking heavily, leaving her days from death.

And Michelle credits Katie Price with saving her life. The singer told The Sun: “I hit rock bottom.”

After drinking up to two bottles of wine and a bottle of vodka a day since 2018, Katie Price told her to go to rehab.

Michelle said: “I texted Katie while I was in The Priory, ‘You saved my life’.

“Because The Priory did save my life.”

She added: “I was crying out for help when I couldn’t actually ask for help. But when you’re an addict, it feels like there’s no way out.”

What has Michelle Heaton said about Dancing On Ice?

As she joins the 2023 line-up, Michelle admitted she’s doing it for her kids.

She said she’s doing it “for my kids to be proud of me!”

“I want to try my very best and put my all into this. Getting to experience something that brings a lot of happiness to us as a family – they’ve been my support system through recovery.”

However, she has skated with one of the show’s pros before, though…

“I’m not anywhere near what would be classed as a confident ice skater. The only time I would have ice skated is the odd time with Matt [Evers].

“I’m very fortunate that he has taken me out a couple of times but not in a teaching capacity. Just with the kids, the normal type of thing. I’m not terrible in that I can stand up but I’ve got no experience.”

Matt and Michelle are pals and the pair go way back.

Dancing On Ice starts on Sunday, January 15 at 6.30pm. It will be available to watch on ITV 1 and ITVX.

