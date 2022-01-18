Dancing On Ice judge Oti Mabuse on The One Show
New Dancing On Ice judge Oti Mabuse appeared on The One Show last night (Monday 17 January) and viewers were stunned.

The Strictly Come Dancing pro joined Alex Jones and Alex Scott to chat about her new role.

The South African dancer appeared alongside Ricky Gervais on the BBC show.

Dancing On Ice judge Oti Mabuse and Ricky Gervais on The One Show
Oti appeared alongside Ricky Gervais (Credit: BBC)

Read more: Oti Mabuse’s scoring on Dancing on Ice leaves fans frustrated

Looking like a true ice queen, Oti dressed top-to-toe in white.

And she was seen showing off her natural short hair.

Viewers went wild for her look and took to Twitter to shower her with praise.

Oti Mabuse on The One Show

#OtiMabuse is fabulous & just stunning! #TheOneShow,” gushed one fan, tagging Oti in the tweet.

Another admirer replied, saying: “She looks beautiful doesn’t she?”

A third added: “Seeing @OtiMabuse on the one show tonight was incredible. Once again she looks insane,” with a flame emoji added to really make the point.

Careful, Oti. You’ll melt the ice if you continue to look this hot.

Oti was in a cheerful mood and was seen teasing comedian Ricky, who vowed he would never take part in DOI.

One of the hosts quizzed Oti, asking her if she could whip Ricky into shape.

After giving him an appraising look, Oti replied: “It would be a career highlight.”

She also revealed that to keep warm in her stunning DOI dress at the weekend, she had blankets and hot water bottles under the judging desk.

What else did Oti say?

Oti and Ricky bonded over their love of dogs, with Oti sharing her joy about being a ‘dog mum’ to Leo.

She said: “For me it’s the joy, every time Leo sees me, it’s like the first time. Every time.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Oti Mabuse (@otimabuse)

How did Oti’s Dancing On Ice debut go?

Oti made her Dancing On Ice debut on Sunday night (January 16) and made a good impression on viewers.

She stunned in a gorgeous red vintage Chanel dress, which certainly heated things up.

Oti posted a photo of herself in the frock on her Instagram page, and fans rushed to tell her how beautiful she looked.

Her comments section became flooded with praise from viewers writing things such as ‘absolutely stunning’ and ‘Queen’.

She may have looked stunning, but DOI fans weren’t so sure about her scoring on the night, accusing her of being ‘all over the place’.

oti mabuse on dancing on ice
Oti made her judging debut Sunday night (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Oti Mabuse breaks silence on rumours she’s left Strictly for good

“Oti I love you but what’s with this scoring bff,” one viewer tweeted.

Another quipped: “Oti’s scoring being very blindly throwing darts at a dartboard.”

One tweeted: “Funny that Oti hasn’t read the scoring rule book yet. You would think she would have read that before the first show.”

Dancing On Ice returns to ITV on Sunday, January 23, at 6.30pm.

