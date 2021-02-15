Dancing On Ice judge Ashley Banjo has said the atmosphere at the show is “tense” after four contestants dropped out.

This year’s series has already seen Denise Van Outen, Rufus Hound, Billie Faiers and Joe-Warren Plant forced to quit due to injuries and COVID-19.

Speaking exclusively to Entertainment Daily, Ashley said the stars are “falling fast”.

Ashley said the atmosphere at Dancing On Ice is “tense” due to celebrity exits (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What has Ashley Banjo said about Dancing On Ice?

Discussing the atmosphere at the show, Ashley said: “It is a little bit tense actually only because you don’t know what’s going to happen week on week.

“You wait for the email or the update and you go oh my gosh, who’s injured this week or who’s going to test positive this week.

“You never quite know what’s going to happen so it is a little bit tense and obviously we’re down to a point where we’ve used all the reserves.”

Ashley said “everyone is doing a great job” at Dancing On Ice (Credit: ITV)

“You never know what’s going to happen”

He added: “Everyone is doing a great job and everyone’s skating hard so let’s see what happens.”

However, Ashley admitted there are some concerns the show might not make it to the end of the run.

He told ED: “Of course there’s always the option that, I don’t know with the channel how that would work.

“But obviously if there was only two skaters left, there wouldn’t be a show.

“It’s tense, because you never know what’s going to happen.”

Joe-Warren is just one of four contestants forced to quit (Credit: ITV)

It comes after Emmerdale actor Joe-Warren became the latest star to quit the 2021 series.

He said in a statement: “I have loved every minute of being a part of Dancing On Ice.

“I am disappointed as I feel I had so much more to give and was working hard to perfect each performance.”

Meanwhile, away from Dancing On Ice, Ashley will be directing a series of “heart-stopping” moments for performance nutrition brand, Grenade.

Grenade has announced a long-term partnership with dance group Diversity.

Ashley has been a judge on Dancing On Ice since January 2018 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

As part of the collaboration, Ashley will direct a series of moments for the brand – kicking things off with an epic military-inspired performance that can be viewed here.

Ashley has been a judge on Dancing On Ice since January 2018.

On Sunday night’s show (February 14), Amy Tinkler – who replaced Denise in the series – was voted off alongside partner Joe Johnson.

