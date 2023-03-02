Dancing On Ice fans rally around Joey Essex as he pays heartbreaking tribute following family tragedy

Dancing On Ice fans have rallied around Joey Essex after he paid a heartbreaking family tribute on Instagram this afternoon.

Joey, 32, shared with his followers how today (Thursday March 2) would have been his late mother’s birthday.

He has previously addressed the loss of his mother by suicide and his grief in documentary for BBC Three, which aired in June 2021.

But today Joey touched many by opening up with a poignant post as he remembered what would have been a milestone for his mum.

TV star Joey Essex bravely spoke about his grief in a documentary (Credit: BBC Three YouTube)

Joey Essex mum

Joey was just ten when his mum passed away.

The TOWIE star’s latest post consists of a pre-digital photo showing a beaming Joey in a white shorts and t-shirt leaning up against his mother.

Dressed smartly and with a clutch under her arm, the pair appear to be on holiday in the night-time shot.

Joey wrote in the image’s caption: “Love you mum. Happy 60th birthday.

Miss you more than anything in this world.

He also added two red heart emojis at the end of his words, with the first being an illustration of a broken heart.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JOEY ESSEX (@joeyessex)

Dancing On Ice fans react to Joey Essex

Within moments of being shared, Joey’s post came in for scores of supportive comments.

One fan consoled Joey: “If only she could see the man you are today, she would be so so proud of you.”

“Heavenly birthday wishes to your mum,” offered a second.

And a third person wrote emotionally: “Those we love never depart, they stay with us within our hearts.”

Meanwhile, Joey’s Dancing On Ice journey continues on ITV this Sunday, March 5, at 6.30pm.

Joey has won over new fans during his Dancing On Ice stint (Credit: Dancing On Ice YouTube)

If you are struggling with your mental health, contact the Samaritans online. Or call 116 123 from any phone for free.

