Dancing On Ice star viewers have said Joe-Warren Plant was “undermarked” by judges Ashley Banjo and John Barrowman.

The Emmerdale star, 18, took to the ice alongside skating pro Vanessa Bauer for Musicals Week, where they performed to a song from Hamilton.

The pair bagged an impressive 30 out of 40 – the highest marks on the show.

Dancing On Ice viewers believe Joe-Warren Plant was ‘undermarked’ (Credit: ITV)

However, some viewers believed the actor should have received higher marks for his performance.

Ashley, who scored the pair a seven, said: “You are both so brilliant and I was so excited to see you two with Hamilton.

“Hamilton is creative and innovative and I felt this was a bit safe for you as a performance piece.”

Meanwhile, John agreed with Ashley and also marked Joe a seven.

Joe and Vanessa performed to a song from Hamilton (Credit: ITV)

He commented: “The characterisation was completely wrong. This isn’t a song where you smile through the whole thing.”

However, Christopher Dean and Jayne Torvill gave Joe an eight.

What did Dancing On Ice viewers say about Joe-Warren Plant?

One said on Twitter: “I don’t know what performance Ashley and John were watching Joe was brilliant.”

A second commented: “The more I think about John Barrowman’s comments to Joe the more in angers me… the entire line associated with Burr through Hamilton is talk less, SMILE MORE #DancingOnIce.”

Ashley Banjo and John Barrowman both gave seven (Credit: ITV)

In addition, a third tweeted: “Ashley and John should have given 8’s to Joe #DancingOnIce.”

A fourth added: “Joe was SO SO good!! Wow!! He deserved to be top of the leaderboard for sure!!

The more I think about John Barrowman’s comments to Joe the more in angers me

“Not sure what Ashley and John are going on about, I thought it was brilliant. Such a technical skate performed well.”

Meanwhile, others praised Joe for skating on his own.

One person commented: “I liked Joe’s performance and thought he skated well and was not clinging to his partner like some of the others. #DancingOnIce.”

Furthermore, a second wrote: “I don’t know how much more Joe could’ve done to not play it safe. I’m going to have to disagree with the judges on this one.”

What did Joe-Warren say?

On Instagram, Joe shared a snap alongside Vanessa as he thanked fans for their support.

In addition, he wrote: “Gutted with the final product of tonight’s skate but at least I stayed on my feet this time! @vanessabauer_skates did an amazing job on the choreography of this one, sorry I couldn’t perform it to the best of my ability but we move!

“Through to dance week! Thank you so much to everyone who voted for us!”

Furthermore, Joe added: “It means a lot to me and Vanessa knowing we have so many people out there who have our backs and are rooting for us!

“I can’t express how grateful I am for that, lots and lots of love.”

Meanwhile, Graham Bell left the competition last night after landing in the skate-off with Rebekah Vardy.

