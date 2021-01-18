Dancing On Ice viewers have said Joe-Warren Plant should have been in the skate-off after falling during his performance.

On Sunday night’s show, the Emmerdale actor, 18, took a tumble during his routine with his professional skating partner Vanessa Bauer.

Joe and Vanessa skated to Sucker by the Jonas Brothers and received 25 points out of 40.

Joe-Warren Plant fell during his performance on Dancing On Ice (Credit: ITV)

Following his performance, Joe said about the fall: “I couldn’t tell you [what went wrong].

“I literally thought I was doing everything perfectly and then I just ended up on the floor and I don’t know what happened.”

Read more: Dancing on Ice news: Jason Donovan is ‘clear front-runner’ to be crowned 2021’s winner

Vanessa added: “It was his first fall of the day as well. He actually has to fall at least 20 times a day so…”

Judge Ashley Banjo revealed he would have given Joe another point if he didn’t fall.

Joe admitted he didn’t know what went wrong for him to fall (Credit: ITV)

What did Ashley say to Joe-Warren Plant?

He said: “If it’s a stumble, that’s one thing but a fall is a fall. For me, I’m taking off a full point. But let’s move past that because you skate so effortlessly.”

The other judges also praised Joe for his performance.

I literally thought I was doing everything perfectly and then I just ended up on the floor.

At the end of the show, the public voted to save the couples from the first skate-off.

Joe and Vanessa managed to escape the skate-off and rapper Lady Leshurr and partner Brendyn Hatfield ended up the couple who will have to skate for survival next weekend.

Lady Leshurr had bagged 25 points for her first performance on the ice earlier in the programme.

Lady Leshurr will face the skate-off next weekend (Credit: ITV)

What did Dancing On Ice viewers say?

Viewers were divided over the results, with some saying Joe should have been in the skate-off.

One person said on Twitter: “Joe should 100% have been in the skate-off.”

Another wrote: “Nooooo!! I’m sorry but @LadyLeshurr doesn’t deserve to be in the skate-off!!

“Joe-Warren fell and Denise [Van Outen] was the worst skater in my opinion.”

Joe should 100% have been in the skate off. #DancingOnIce — ting tings 💫 (@ohsnapitzlili) January 17, 2021

Nooooo!! I’m sorry but @LadyLeshurr doesn’t deserve to be in the skate off!! Joe-Warren fell and Denise was the worst skater in my opinion. #DancingOnIce — Tamsin Wood 🐶🐁🐆 (@Tami_A) January 18, 2021

One added: “Joe should’ve been in the skate-off instead of Lady Leshurr 100%.”

Viewers praise Joe’s performance

Meanwhile, despite his fall, many viewers praised Joe’s performance.

Read more: Dancing On Ice star Rufus Hound divides viewers as political comment leaves some ‘disgusted’

One said: “Joe is fantastic that was an incredible first skate.”

Another tweeted: “That’s was such a good skate by Joe. Shame about the fall but he was still smiling.”

Dancing On Ice continues on ITV, Sunday January 24, at 6pm.

What did you think of Joe’s performance? Let us know on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.