Dancing On Ice star Joe-Warren Plant has been rowing with his girlfriend over his training, a report claims.

The Sun claims the 18-year-old Emmerdale star’s relationship is ‘under strain’ because of the hours he is putting in.

Joe is partnered up with pro skater Vanessa Bauer for the upcoming 2021 reality series.

And according to the tabloid, Jacob Gallagher actor Joe’s dedication to preparing for the show is taking a toll.

Joe-Warren Plant and Vanessa Bauer have been partnered up for Dancing On Ice 2021 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The Sun quotes a source as saying Joe and Nicole Hadlow have had a series of rows recently.

The source said: “Training for Dancing On Ice has put a strain on their relationship because of how hard Joe is having to work.

He’s been spending hours on the ice with Vanessa and the trainers.

“He’s been spending hours on the ice with Vanessa and the trainers and it has been tough on them.”

The newspaper also claims Nicole has deleted recent images of them together from her Instagram account.

Joe-Warren Plant plays Jacob in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

Joe-Warren Plant and Nicole to become closer over Christmas?

However, the source also claimed Joe hopes the festive season will help them become closer again.

The source added: “Joe is mad for Nicole and obviously wants to make this work but it has been tough.”

Nicole, 23, and Joe-Warren have been dating since 2017. Their relationship made headlines when a picture emerged of him sitting in a hot tub with her when he was just 15.

Joe will compete on Dancing On Ice next year (Credit: ITV)

The Sun notes a representative for Joe made no comment about his and Nicole’s relationship.

ED! approached a representative for DOI for comment.

Joe and Vanessa will line up against the celebrity likes of Denise van Outen, Myleene Klass, Colin Jackson and Jason Donovan when the series returns.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joe Plant (@joeplant10)

What did Dancing On Ice fans say about Joe and Vanessa?

Some fans think they will make it all the way to the final of the next series.

Vanessa was crowned the winner of Dancing On Ice 2018 alongside Jake Quickenden.

She also made the final last year with Wes Nelson and this year skating with Perri Kiely.

Joe made it clear when his participation was announced on social media how delighted he is to be matched with Vanessa.

He celebrated: “Let’s smash it!”

She responded: “So happy!”

Dancing On Ice 2021 is expected to return to ITV in January 2021.

